CBN Films Releasing New Documentary ‘Oracles of God’ Exploring Origin of New Testament

There is a “generational reversal” underway, according to researchers studying church attendance, and it’s sparking a deepening curiosity about Scripture.

Newly released data from the Barna Group shows Gen Zers and millennials have overtaken older generations, often attending church services more regularly than their parents and even grandparents.

On top of that, as CBN News previously reported, Bible sales are skyrocketing. Sales of the good book jumped 22% from 2023 to 2024, sparking what The Wall Street Journal is dubbing “a golden age of Bible publishing.”

With those stats in mind, CBN Films, in partnership with Fathom Events, is releasing, “Oracles of God: The Story of the New Testament,” in theaters Nov. 2, 3, and 5. The movie explores how the four Gospels of the New Testament were written, preserved, and passed down throughout history, making them the most influential spiritual accounts ever recorded.

Erin Zimmerman, a four-time Emmy-nominated director, started working on “Oracles of God” back in 2017, but was ultimately sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now complete, she sees the timing of the documentary’s release as nothing short of divine.

“[T]he film’s release couldn’t have come at a better moment,” she said in a press release. “People around the world are rediscovering the message of the Bible and looking to the story of Jesus for hope and purpose. Oracles of God reveals how that story was first recorded and passed down to us.”

CBN President Gordon Robertson, who serves as executive director of “Oracles of God,” said his motivation for the film centers on the dramatic heart change the New Testament has sparked in the lives of all who read it.

“The New Testament changed history; it changed lives; and is still changing lives today,” he said. “That’s why we made Oracles of God. This film will show you the drama, the danger, and the divine power behind the greatest book of all time. You won’t just watch history… you will feel it, you will live it, and you will never forget it.”

One of the New Testament scholars in the film, Dr. Craig Evans, said the best way to answer skeptics’ questions about Scripture — and how the Gospels came together — is to show them evidence.

“The evidence from manuscripts, early citations, and archaeology points clearly to the New Testament arising from the first generation of Christians who preserved the text with great care,” he said. “‘Oracles of God’ presents this evidence in a way that speaks to all generations hungry to understand the story of Jesus.”

You can purchase tickets for the three-night CBN Films and Fathom Entertainment event here.

