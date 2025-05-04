Actor Dean Cain Set to Release New Film About Redemption: 'Heart, Humor, and Grit'

A new family sports comedy that highlights positive American values and themes like redemption and teamwork is set to hit theaters nationwide June 6.

“Little Angels,” written and directed by “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” actor Dean Cain,” centers on a football coach who finds himself in hot water and embarks on a journey to mend his ways.

“‘Little Angels’ follows Jake Rogers … a fiery Division I college football coach who is suspended after a controversial remark about female athletes,” a film description reads. “As part of his redemption, he’s assigned to coach a 12-year-old girls’ soccer team — a group of misfit players with a lot of heart.”

Jake ends up discovering purpose, the meaning of teamwork, and gains perspective. It’s a relatable storyline that offers a lens into the journeys that sometimes follow personal mistakes and errors.

Cain, who portrays Jake, said in a statement shared with CBN’s Faithwire that “Little Angels” offers a series of positive values and lessons for audiences.

“This film celebrates the heart, humor, and grit of young girls chasing their dreams on the field — misfits who come together and learn the value of teamwork, friendship, and a ‘never give up’ attitude,” he said. “It’s a film the whole family can watch together and walk away smiling.”

Harmon Kaslow, president of Family Movie Events, also expressed excitement over “Little Angels,” affirming the movie continues his company’s mission of celebrating and bringing “American values to audiences.”

And Ryan O’Quinn, founder of Damascus Road Productions, reaffirmed the importance of movies like “Little Angels” making their way into theaters.

“This is a feel-good family comedy filled with heart and humor that’s perfect for all ages and continues Damascus’ mission of creating high-quality, faith-affirming entertainment for audiences everywhere,” he said.

“Little Angels” is releasing in association with Pinnacle Peak Pictures. We’ll leave you with the trailer: