'Steeped in Faith': Operation Blessing Serves Struggling North Carolina Helene Victims

People in areas of North Carolina are still struggling to survive after high winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Helene washed away entire towns, just a few short weeks ago.

Ninety-two people are still missing in the western part of the state, Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday.

In a news conference, he said that number could change as more reports of missing people are resolved.

"I want to caution that this is not a definitive count because the task force is continuing its work," Cooper warned.



Many folks are trying to get back on their feet and CBN's Operation Blessing is there giving victims aid, hot meals, and a place to find a moment of relief from the ongoing struggle to recover.

Julian Moore remembers friends who lived in Chimney Rock and nearby communities who lost their lives in the storm.

"Quite a few of our neighbors had to, they didn't have anywhere to go, they couldn't get out, and their relatives retrieved their bodies from the creeks and rivers," he said.

Electricity won't be restored for another month or so in certain areas, and many victims don't have drinking water.

Operation Blessing is filling in the gaps by bringing folks together around the table.

"There is absolutely no price you can put on what it feels like to sit down, have a warm meal, see neighbors, see people, smiling," Moore said, "Praise God you're alive."

People in the hardest-hit areas no longer have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

"Operation Blessing, what it's brought to me, is just knowing that my friends in the community, we're not going to have to want for food," said Asheville resident Kent Wolff, "We know Operation Blessing is here. And we need you, we love you."

In addition to hot meals, Operation Blessing is giving away packaged foods and non-perishable items that people can take home.

Workers also provide drinking water and building supplies, all in the name of Jesus.

"It's just feeling how much those people steeped in faith care about us and what followers of Christ they are," Wolff said, "I'm so appreciative of the entire community and it's easy to see those that are grounded in their faith."

Joe Bryant evacuated his home by the river and returned to find it completely washed away.

"I was looking, I was like, 'Where's my house at?'" he said, "I just stood up there on the road for 45 minutes like, 'I ain't got no house! I ain't got no house!'"

Operation Blessing workers found Joe living in a tiny ten on his plot of land. They prayed with him and then found him a temporary house.

"Everybody needs help sometimes, Joe said, "Because now I can just focus on rebuilding my house."

In addition to providing tangible, life-saving help, Operation Blessing also provides manpower, such as people to help clean up damaged homes and clear trees from roads and property.

Operation Blessing worker Benjamin Hayword prays the Lord will continue to provide.

"We need more help. We need more support," he said, "If you have time, we would love it. If you have donations, we will take it, and we will get it into the hands of those who need it."

So while rebuilding parts of western North Carolina will take a long time, Operation Blessing is in it for the long haul.

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by hurricane victims, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.