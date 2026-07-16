World Cup Glory Is Fleeting – Eternal Significance Is Found in Christ

COMMENTARY



As the world anticipates the thrilling finale of the 2026 World Cup — where legends have been made, hearts broken and entire nations riding the emotional rollercoaster of every key play — competitors and fans alike are reminded of the electric rush that comes with the pursuit of glory.



With this World Cup reminding us of sport's ability to inspire and unify, millions are watching athletes pursue the pinnacle of success. For some, lifting a trophy represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Yet history shows that even the greatest victories can leave many searching for something more. Why? Because while achievements can satisfy for an instant, they were never meant to carry the weight of our deepest longings.

READ: US Team and Many World Cup Stars Are Glorifying God, Even in Their Losses

As a competitor, you know what it feels like to hear, "Well done; that was fun to watch!"



There's deep satisfaction that comes from achieving something great and being recognized for it, an exhilaration that strikes at the heart.



It feels like something deep within is being acknowledged. This longing for recognition runs through the very fabric of our being because God created us in His image. It's a desire to be significant, to matter and when we achieve something remarkable, the recognition is invigorating.



But here's the reality: no matter how high you rise in your sport or how many accolades you collect, there's often a nagging feeling that something's still missing. So, why do we still wake up some days feeling unfulfilled, even after a career-defining moment?



The fleeting nature of achievement



The answer lies in our brokenness. Romans 3:23 says, "for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." This brokenness, this flaw in our humanity, is why we can never truly feel satisfied with mere achievements. Like scoring the game-winning goal, a game-sealing interception, the thrill of a win or the praise of others fades fast. The hole in our soul created by sin cannot be filled by accomplishments, no matter how grand. No matter how many medals you hang up or how many records you break, the satisfaction is temporary. It's like chasing something you can never quite catch — always yearning for more.



The fulfillment we seek: only found in Christ



The truth is, this deep longing we feel — this need for significance and fulfillment — can only truly be satisfied in Jesus Christ. In Him, we find our true identity and purpose. Jesus is the cornerstone. He is the one who fills the void in our hearts, the one for whom we were created. As Acts 17:28 says, "In Him we live and move and have our being."



When you shift your focus from pursuing recognition or victories to pursuing Christ, you begin to understand your true calling. In John 4:32-34, Jesus told His disciples, "I have food to eat that you don't know about." His food, His nourishment, was doing the will of His Father. We understand the need for nourishment to fuel our bodies, but Jesus shows us that true nourishment comes from fulfilling God's will — not our own goals.



Building something greater: you are a living stone



God is building us into something even more significant than the sum of our earthly achievements. In 1 Peter 2:5, it says, "you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood." As athletes, we understand what it means to be shaped and molded for a purpose. God is shaping you into something much greater than an athlete: He's building you into a spiritual temple.



You are part of His grand design. Your victories, your struggles, your training — all of it is preparing you for something that extends far beyond the track, court or field. We are His priests, offering spiritual sacrifices that please Him, and this is the ultimate purpose. This significance doesn't fade — it is eternal.



The ultimate recognition



The ultimate fulfillment is found in hearing the words we long for: "Well done, good and faithful servant!" (Matthew 25:23). The joy of being recognized by God for living in His glory far surpasses any earthly recognition.



True satisfaction



The next time you find yourself feeling empty or longing for more, remember: Your worth is not defined by your achievements or the recognition you receive. It is found in Christ alone. He is the nourishment for which we were created. He is the one who fills the emptiness in our hearts. Let us pursue Him, not just for what He can give, but because in Him we find our true purpose.

Shaun Smithson is the Executive VP of Club Sports for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), where he leads the development of people, processes, systems and resources that will support FCA teams and tournaments. Smithson is a graduate of Liberty University with a Master's in Theology and holds a U.S. Soccer "B" License. A native Texan, Shaun Smithson's service in the United States Air Force Honor Guard took him to Maryland, where he completed his military service and spent a decade in various pastoral roles.

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