Venezuela Quake Toll Passes 5,500, Operation Blessing Provides 70,000+ Meals and More

It's been just over a month since the June 24 earthquakes devastated Venezuela. The death toll is now above 5,500 as teams removing debris continue to find bodies.

The government is estimating the total damage at $19.6 billion so far. That includes $9 billion in destroyed or severely damaged homes.

More than 23,000 people are living in temporary locations. CBN's Operation Blessing is on hand to help those who've lost their homes.

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.

Theiris Dellimore was living on the street after the quake. Authorities told her the home was too dangerous to live in, that parts of it could collapse.

The Operation Blessing team provided Theiris and her family with a tent, mattresses, food, and hygiene supplies. Now, she says, they're safe from the rain and the cold at night.

"Gracias. First of all, thank you. May God continue to bless you so that you can continue to bless Venezuela so that you can continue to help us. We're just getting started. We still have a long way to go. Don't forget about us," she said.

Operation Blessing has already provided over 70,000 hot meals, water filtration systems, and 135 medical patients seen, as well as prayer and spiritual comfort to victims of the quakes.

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.