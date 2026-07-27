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Venezuela Quake Toll Passes 5,500, Operation Blessing Provides 70,000+ Meals and More

CBN News
07-27-2026

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It's been just over a month since the June 24 earthquakes devastated Venezuela. The death toll is now above 5,500 as teams removing debris continue to find bodies.

The government is estimating the total damage at $19.6 billion so far. That includes $9 billion in destroyed or severely damaged homes.

More than 23,000 people are living in temporary locations. CBN's Operation Blessing is on hand to help those who've lost their homes.

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.

Theiris Dellimore was living on the street after the quake. Authorities told her the home was too dangerous to live in, that parts of it could collapse.

The Operation Blessing team provided Theiris and her family with a tent, mattresses, food, and hygiene supplies. Now, she says, they're safe from the rain and the cold at night.

"Gracias. First of all, thank you. May God continue to bless you so that you can continue to bless Venezuela so that you can continue to help us. We're just getting started. We still have a long way to go. Don't forget about us," she said.

Operation Blessing has already provided over 70,000 hot meals, water filtration systems, and 135 medical patients seen, as well as prayer and spiritual comfort to victims of the quakes.

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.

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CBN
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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines