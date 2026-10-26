US Naval Shift Raises Questions About Asian Security Amid Growing Chinese Pressure

MANILA – A sharp exchange between Philippine and Chinese officials over the South China Sea is highlighting rising tensions in the region, even as the movement of the USS George Washington carrier group from Japan to the Middle East raises questions about the U.S. military commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

At a security forum in Seoul, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. was emphasizing the importance of international law when a South Korean staff member handed him a note from a Chinese official challenging Manila's position on the South China Sea.

Teodoro read the message aloud before delivering a pointed response.

"China neither recognizes nor accepts the award. Of course, because you lost. And opposes it and will never accept any claim or action arising from it," Teodoro said.

He then criticized the delivery of the message, calling it disrespectful to international law, South Korean hosts and the audience.

"This is actual coercion, bullying and aggression," he said.

The confrontation underscores a long-running dispute over the 2016 international arbitral ruling that rejected the legal basis for China's expansive claims in the South China Sea. The ruling remains a major point of contention between Beijing and Manila, with China refusing to accept the decision.

Now, questions about the movement of major U.S. naval assets are adding another dimension to regional security concerns. The departure of the USS George Washington carrier group from Japan has prompted questions about whether a shift in American military deployments could affect deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Philippine military officials, however, say there is no reason for alarm.

Philippine Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad said Manila remains confident in its security arrangements with Washington, despite the movement of U.S. naval vessels.

"We are not concerned about any reduction in US forces or other like-minded nations' forces in the Indo-Pacific Region. Despite the transfer of US naval vessels, the Mutual Defense Treaty remains in place," Trinidad said.

He added that military activities had been planned and approved in advance, with many exercises already conducted this year and additional joint exercises scheduled for next year.

International security expert Dr. Renato de Castro said U.S. carrier strike groups serve as a visible demonstration of American naval power and help deter potential aggression by China.

However, he noted that American military capabilities in the region extend well beyond aircraft carriers.

"Aside, of course, from the American battle groups, you have also the operation of nuclear attack submarines and American ballistic missile submarines. They are there; they operate. They are also very deadly, but of course they're not visible," De Castro said.

Meanwhile, Chinese military activity continues to raise concerns among U.S. allies and partners. Chinese warships have increased operations near Japan and the Philippines, while Taiwan has reported 118 sightings of Chinese vessels, highlighting the continuing pressure around the island.

De Castro said countries across the region are responding by strengthening their own defense capabilities rather than simply relying on the United States.

The goal, he said, is to ensure that security alliances with Washington remain a two-way commitment as regional tensions continue to mount.



