Ukraine's Ambassador on Peace, Partnership, and the Race to Innovate in War

Caitlin Burke
11-25-2025

U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators are in Switzerland this week, working out the details of a peace plan brokered by the Trump administration. 

Ukraine's new ambassador to Washington, Olga Stefanishyna, is serving at a defining moment for her country, and for U.S. policy. Just months into the job, she's tasked with securing deeper American support, as the war with Russia enters a critical phase.

She tells CBN News her top priority is to support President Trump's efforts towards peace and do everything possible to help bring an end to the war in her country.
 

