Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announces he will resign as leader of the Labour Party, June 22, 2026. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire POLITICS (Press Association via AP Images)

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is stepping down. Less than two years after he won a landslide election, Starmer announced his resignation today.

Starmer was forced out by intense pressure from within his own Labour Party. Under his leadership, much of Britain has been mired in economic stagnation, while social tensions have risen and riots have broken out over immigration. Antisemitism has also soared under Starmer's rule.

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.

Starmer says he will remain as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen. He has been the most unpopular British prime minister since modern polling began.

Andy Burnham, who won a special parliamentary election last week, is the front-runner to replace Starmer as the Labour Party's new leader. He will be the seventh prime minister in 10 years.

Burnham, 56, is being sworn in on Monday as a member of Parliament after nearly a decade away, during which time he was the popular mayor of Greater Manchester. Burnham says he wants to fight "against the forces of nationalism" that are calling for immigration reform in the UK.

Recent polling from Ipsos and Gallup places immigration as the single most important issue facing the UK right now, driven partly by the strain being placed on public services, as well as housing shortages

The Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, has overtaken the left-wing Labour Party in the opinion polls since the July 2024 general election, but the UK isn't scheduled to hold a national election until 2029.

Labour’s national executive committee will open nominations for a new prime minister on July 9.