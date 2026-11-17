Trump Reveals His Agenda as Presidents of US, China, Russia Set to Hold Historic Summit

President Trump is in Asia today, beginning a high-stakes trip to bring together three of the world's most powerful leaders.

Trump is beginning in Manila, meeting with world leaders from India, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand to kick off his multi-day journey packed with trade, security, and high-stakes diplomacy.

But the biggest moment comes later this week. Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to sit down together in an unprecedented meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Wang Huiyao of the Center for China and Globalization says the gathering would be historically significant. "Last time when China, U.S. and Russian leaders get together, that was 80-some years ago," Huiyao said.

Just before leaving, Trump laid out the agenda. "We're gonna talk about denuclearization, we'll talk about Iran, we have Iran in good shape," he said.

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The White House had initially said Ukraine would not be on the agenda. Trump now says otherwise. "We'll talk about my favorite subject, Ukraine," said Trump. "Ukraine is losing, Ukraine-Russia is losing 25,000 souls every month. So, we'll be talking about that."

nd while the White House has not promised a breakthrough, analysts say a trilateral meeting could be a huge win for Moscow.

"I think that it's a political coup for Putin, and I think, you know, of the three men involved in this meeting, I think he probably is the one who's gaining the most," said Jonathan Czin, a former CIA China expert. "What I fear is that, in terms of concrete deliverables, the U.S. has the least to gain from this meeting."

With no U.S. allies in the room, some worry they could be sidelined in decisions affecting their own security.

"For NATO allies and for Indo-Pacific allies, seeing the president basically doing some sort of great power condominium meeting with two autocratic leaders is not something that they would like to see at all," said Victor Cha, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "They would not like to see their alliance equities sold down the river in some sort of deal that Trump makes with China and Russia."

And then there's North Korea. Trump says he wants to meet with Kim Jong Un, if the opportunity comes together.

"He may come, I don't know, that's up to President Xi," said Trump just before heading to Manila.

And hanging over the China meeting is the growing Nvidia scandal.

Former CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of a relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials allege was a Chinese spy.

Trump cast doubt on that allegation. "Well, I don't know that she's a Chinese spy," he said.

Still, the fallout is raising new national security questions about Nvidia's advanced chips, and whether Trump will confront Xi about it.

The administration announced Monday that it's closing a loophole that gave China access to advanced AI chips through data centers outside its borders.