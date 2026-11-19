Trump Returns to US After Historic Talks with Xi, Putin on Nuclear Arms, Ukraine, Iran

President Trump is headed home after a historic trilateral summit in China with President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The high-stakes discussion covered nuclear weapons, the war in Ukraine, and the conflict with Iran. The question now is whether the summit will lead to any meaningful progress.

Xi hosted Putin and Trump on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic forum in the city of Shenzhen.

"We have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues not just impacting our people but the entire planet," Trump said. "Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. No problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about it."

Upon Trump's arrival, Xi rolled out the red carpet and personally greeted him with an embrace.

Putin's delegation included a military officer carrying a briefcase with the nuclear codes. The image was broadcast on Russian TV; a clear message that Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Nuclear capabilities were front and center at the summit.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," said Trump. "The power is unbelievable, unthinkable."

Russia's escalating war with Ukraine was also a focus. President Trump met with Putin privately to discuss ending the conflict.

"President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while. That's pretty much what the discussion was about. And I think things are happening. I think that he and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war," the President explained.

America's war with Iran, a country backed by both Russia and China, was also a highlight of the high-level talks.

It is unclear whether Xi and Putin will pressure Iran to stop attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. We both feel that very strongly on both points," said Trump.

Meanwhile, as President Trump heads home Thursday, the real test will be whether these talks lead to concrete action in the months ahead.