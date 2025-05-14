Time to Talk in Turkey: Will Putin Show Up with the Whole World Watching?

ISTANBUL – The world is still waiting to hear if Vladimir Putin will go to Istanbul for peace talks on Thursday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials are set to travel to Turkey for the high-stakes summit with Russia. Putin called for the meeting, and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said he's coming. However, Putin is keeping everyone guessing.

Security is heightened across Istanbul and along the Bosphorus Strait as the city prepares for the potential high-stakes meeting.

CBN News spoke with Russian tourists named Vladislav and Katia, who are visiting Istanbul and hoping their president will finally give peace a chance. "I think this is a great chance for our country to resolve this issue once and for all, so that it has a good outcome, and we can stop this conflict," Vladislav said.

Some Turkish citizens also urged Putin to meet with the Ukrainian leader. Istanbul resident Kerem said, "I'm sure Ukraine is worried about what peace will look like, but that's a better option than war. I welcome Putin coming to my country and meeting with Zelenskyy. A peace agreement would benefit all parties involved."

Putin proposed the direct negotiations in Turkey, and Zelenskyy said he would meet him there. So far, the Russians have not announced who they are sending and Zelenskyy has said he will only meet with Putin.

"I believe that if Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

If Putin shows up here in Istanbul, it would be a pretty major move. He's made it clear that he doesn't like Zelenskyy and has even questioned whether he's a legitimate president. The last time the two met in person was back in 2019. This would be their first face-to-face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine over three years ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has agreed to host the talks, says efforts to end the war have reached a turning point.

"As the only country that has gained the trust of all parties, we have reiterated that we are ready to contribute to these talks and that we will be happy to host them. We see that a new window of opportunity has emerged with the recent developments," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, President Trump—currently on a four-day Middle East tour—floated the idea of diverting to Istanbul.

"If I thought it would be helpful, I don't know where I'm going to be at that particular point, I'll be someplace in the Middle East, but I would fly there if I thought it would be helpful," he said.

Trump, speaking in Saudi Arabia, announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend Thursday's talks.

The U.S. and European allies have ramped up efforts to end the war, which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives. Whether the meeting happens or not, the world is watching. The next steps toward peace may well be decided here in Turkey.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***