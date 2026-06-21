They Were Prepping to Divorce After Infidelity — Then God Did the Impossible

A Texas couple whose marriage was once on the brink of total collapse is now helping other struggling spouses find faith, hope, and achieve matrimonial survival through Jesus.

Greg and Julie Alexander, founders of The Alexander House, an organization that provides marital coaching and resources, said their ministry was born out of their own marital crisis nearly three decades ago.

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After infidelity, deep struggles, and a mutual decision to forge on toward divorce, the couple told CBN News how God intervened and radically changed the course of their lives. Greg explained that the two, after considering separation, found themselves being challenged by a faith leader, who helped them look at their circumstances differently.

Greg started exploring what Scripture said about God’s plans for marriage — and he was blown away. He realized his marriage didn’t look anything like the biblical blueprint. In fact, the couple quickly understood how badly they had missed the mark.

So, Greg and Julie sat down, reflected, and realized all hope wasn’t lost. Rather than divorce, they decided to reconcile and do things God’s way.

“I took Julie by the hand, and I recited a simple prayer,” he said. “I said, ‘Heavenly Father, we tried living our life and our marriage based upon the things we think we should do. It doesn’t work. We’ve also tried living by the ways of the world, and that doesn’t work. And we sincerely invite You into our lives to show us how You want us to live. And if You deliver us from this evil, we would commit the rest of our lives working in some kind of marriage or family ministry.'”

Julie said the healing process wasn’t easy, especially after the pain caused by infidelity, but faith gave them hope. And that prayer offered a simple yet profound new beginning.

“Thanks be to God, we were both willing to say, ‘OK … We don’t want a divorce. We don’t want to be away from each other. We just want to figure out how to make it work,'” she said.

Not only did they make it work, but they went on to create a ministry intent on inspiring other couples to stand strong.

Today, the duo leads The Alexander House, a ministry dedicated to helping couples restore struggling marriages. Through a program called Marriage Disciples, they pair hurting couples with trained mentors who walk alongside them through a process rooted in biblical principles.

“Every marriage can be saved,” Julie said. “We believe wholeheartedly, but it has to be in the terms of inviting Jesus in, inviting God in, having the understanding of what is His plan.”

Greg said many couples are searching for answers but often lack examples of healthy, faith-centered marriages.

“The problem is many of us now come from homes where there’s no point of reference as to what a godly marriage looks like,” he said.

The Alexanders are gearing up for their First Comes Marriage Gala on June 26 in Dallas, Texas, an event designed to raise awareness, recruit additional marriage mentors, and support the ministry’s growth. Actor David Henrie and Terry Fator, winner of “America’s Got Talent,” among others, will be in attendance.

“We want to utilize this gala as an opportunity to give testimony and witness to the power and majesty of God, what he can do in marriages,” Greg said.

More information about The Alexander House and the First Comes Marriage Gala is available here.