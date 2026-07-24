Superbook Opens the Door for Gospel in Japan

Tokyo — More than four decades ago, the late Dr. Pat Robertson introduced the Bible to Japan through CBN's Superbook, an animated Bible series originally created for Japanese children.

Today, that vision continues to bear fruit in remarkable ways. Not only is Superbook reaching a new generation of children, but it is also introducing elderly Japanese to the Gospel for the very first time.

What began as a media ministry has grown into something much bigger—opening doors for the launch of CBN Japan and expanding Christian outreach across the nation.

Every Sunday, Pastor Nozomi Nishimura preaches from the pulpit at Jesus Family Church in Tokyo. But during the church's annual Joy Joy Festival, he gladly trades his suit for a Picachu costume to attract children and families.

"We wanted to find a way to share the Gospel with more people, especially children, so we came up with this yearly evangelistic festival," Nishimura explained. "The Joy Joy Festival is an entry point to the church. Today alone, we had 10 non-Christian families attend—and then they come to church."

Now considered one of Japan's largest evangelistic festivals, the event welcomed Superbook for the third consecutive year. Children gathered to meet Gizmo—known as Robic in Japan—and joined the Superbook team in singing and dancing to the theme song, the "Salvation Poem."

Compared to previous years, organizers noticed many more children are more familiar with the song. Their prayer is that the children will also understand its central message—that salvation comes through Jesus Christ's death on the Cross.

Young Superbook fan Isa Pun already understands that message.

"If I believe in Jesus, then I will go to heaven," he said.

Isa's mother, Tae Pun, believes that it's really important to let young kids to know and experience the love of God, especially since the population of Christianity in Japan is less than on percent. She is happy that kids can understand the Bible through Superbook.

"It's very hard for kids to read the normal Bible. But Superbook is easy for them, with a lot of song and dance and pictures," Pun said.



According to John Tan, CBN regional director for Japan, Superbook first aired nationally here, 40 years ago.

"It was originally created for the Japanese market. It was a way for Dr. Pat Robertson to enter Japan and introduce the Bible. In the 80's, we continued to invest in Japan and show them God's love and God's purpose for their lives through Superbook and through CBN ministries," Tan said.

Aside from the festival, the Superbook team also visited Sunday Schools across Japan, teaching children about Queen Esther and encouraging them to become part of the "Kingdom Generation"—a generation that cannot be defeated or destroyed because they serve a victorious God.

One of the Horizon Church members, Shota Shiozaki, said the lessons strengthened his desire to share Jesus with his classmates.

"My friends at school are not Christians yet, so I invite them to church. Sometimes they are not interested," Shota shared. "My biggest prayer is that my friends will get to know Jesus, be saved, and know the truth of the Bible."

For CBN Asia producer and Superbook volunteer Shekinah Grama, ministry in Japan meant doing more than simply showing up. She intentionally learned the Japanese language to build deeper relationships.

"So I could really understand what they're going through," Grama said. "They would know the effort and the intentionality. They were shocked because they knew it was love when someone took the effort to get to know them. Little by little they began opening up and sharing their lives. They told me that's something they've never done before."

Her experience reflects an important aspect of ministry in Japan, where meaningful relationships often open the door for conversations about faith.

Superbook's ministry has also expanded beyond churches.

At a recent anti-bullying event in a local school, students watched The Good Samaritan episode, learning how kindness, courage, and compassion can overcome bullying while discovering God's love through Bible stories.

The outreach extended even further when a Christian owner of an elderly care home invited CBN to donate Superbook DVDs and Christian materials to residents across its nine senior care facilities.

For many elderly Japanese, it was their first opportunity to hear the Gospel.

One staff member said, "Thank you very much for the Superbook DVDs. The elderly residents also enjoyed the activities and brain exercises. These materials brought new joy and engagement to our daily programs."

God continues to open doors for the gospel in Japan. What began as a simple media outreach through Superbook has now grown to a much bigger vision, the establishment of CBN Japan.

"As Christians, we believe the time of Jesus coming back is drawing nearer," Tan said. "He wants to call His children back to Him. He loves the Japanese so much that He has opened opportunities for CBN to start an office here and do more ministry—not just for children but also for adults."

CBN Japan will be officially launched this December through a major Christmas concert in Tokyo.