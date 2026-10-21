Starlink Dispute, Church Destruction Complicate New Push to End Ukraine War

President Trump is pressing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia to end the war. But controversy over Starlink and a renewed diplomatic push by White House officials add new twists to the effort to bring the fighting to an end.

Russian air strikes killed three people and wounded two others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday. Two days earlier, another Russian strike destroyed a prominent evangelical church. Before-and-after photos posted on Facebook show the damage.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 600 Christian churches, monasteries, mosques, and synagogues in Ukraine have reportedly been destroyed.

At the White House Tuesday, President Trump again urged President Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia to end the war.

"Ukraine has to want to make a deal, because the United States has spent a fortune," Trump argued. "Europe has spent a fortune. Europe's tired of it right now. They're tired of it right now, and if they don't make a deal, ultimately, it's just going to get, in my opinion, it's really just going to get worse."

Relations between the two leaders have soured again, with Trump suggesting someone else should lead Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy has to wanna settle this war. And if he doesn't, I think it's gonna be a very bad thing," the president added.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports Elon Musk ordered a recent slowdown in Starlink service in Ukraine. The satellite internet system is a critical communications link for Ukrainian troops.

The report says the slowdown gave Russian forces an advantage for several days last week as they attacked with drones and ballistic missiles.

The Journal says Musk discussed the move with senior Trump administration officials beforehand. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the White House had advance knowledge.

"The president has had nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk. That's a private company. The president doesn't run that company and can't direct that company to do anything," Rubio said.

After meetings with U.S. officials in Norway, Zelenskyy said intelligence sharing and early-warning support has resumed, while Ukraine is also seeking restored military support and the lifting of Starlink restrictions.

"We are thankful that intelligence works now; I'm speaking about early warning," said President Zelenskyy. "What is very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic is coming. So we are thankful to American side, now it works. It's great."

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg today with a new peace proposal.

The White House hopes a U.S. move to ease sanctions on Russian diesel sales will encourage Putin to compromise. Witkoff announced that Russia released retired American teacher Stephen Hubbard, imprisoned for fighting with Ukraine.

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