South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Faith, War and His Hope for Peace: 'Forgive Them'

JUBA, South Sudan — After being born out of decades of war, South Sudan is a nation still fighting for peace and stability.

For millions of people in the world's youngest nation, faith is more than a Sunday ritual. In a struggling country, it is a source of hope.

For President Salva Kiir, faith is deeply personal.

As a regular at Sunday Mass, Kiir sits through services that last more than three hours.

On a recent Sunday afternoon in Juba, CBN News had an extraordinary opportunity to meet the president at his private residence.

Kiir sent a presidential police motorcade to escort CBN News through the streets of Juba.

Riding along the convoy offered a glimpse of a capital still finding its way nearly fifteen years after independence.

At his home, Kiir sat down with CBN News to talk about God, the fight for independence and the enormous responsibility of leading a country still struggling to find its footing.

Asked why he loves going to church, Kiir told us, "Because I'm a Christian and there is nothing I can do on Sunday besides going to church and pray."

To understand this president, you must understand the country he fought to create.

For decades, the people of what is now South Sudan endured a brutal conflict with the government in Khartoum. At the heart of that struggle were deep political, cultural and religious divisions.

"We tried to convince our brothers in the north by talking but they could not understand us. So we took arms and went to the bush to fight them," Kiir said.

As a predominantly Muslim country, Sudan pursued policies that many in the south saw as an attempt to force them to abandon their Christian faith and submit to strict Islamic law.

"We did not want to separate, but they got stuck on religion, the Islamic religion, that all of us must be Muslims and that the country to be ruled by Sharia law," Kiir insisted.

Those in the south feared their identity, religious freedom, and way of life were under threat.

"We wanted just equality," Kiir said.

After decades of war and enormous sacrifice, South Sudan finally won its independence in 2011.

While that moment brought extraordinary hope and optimism, the hard work of building a nation was only beginning. And independence did not bring an end to the country's suffering.

While faith and the church continue to play a very pivotal role in the lives of millions of South Sudanese, the country faces profound challenges.

Years of conflict have left deep scars.

And despite signs of economic activity, South Sudan continues to face enormous humanitarian challenges.

Conflict, displacement, and hunger have left many depending on assistance.

In October, dozens of people died in a wave of revenge attacks involving different ethnic groups, a problem plaguing the country for years.

Clashes over territory and resources also continue to fuel instability.

Kiir is calling for an end to the violence.

"Let us stop the revenge killing; let us stop anything to do with fighting among South Sudanese," he told CBN News.

For Kiir's eldest daughter, Adut Salva Kiir, her father's faith has also been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.

"One of the first things he taught us is that when we travel we have to find cathedral and pray," she said.

She grew up watching him pray. Long before she understood the demands of leading a nation, she saw her father turn to God for guidance.

"After we grew up we understood that part of our liberation struggle was rooted as well in Christianity," she said.

Today, Adut serves as Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs. She says the church's role in South Sudan goes far beyond worship.

Across communities affected by conflict, famine and economic hardship, churches have often provided assistance and a sense of community.

"One of the things that the church provides for us is not just refuge, but it gives them dignity," Adut said.

For young people in South Sudan, the hope for peace extends beyond simply ending conflict.

"Peace should not be just for one day only. Peace should be in our class, in our society, and in our country every day," said Bikoyesu Samuel Justin, a student.

But the challenges go far beyond what faith and the church alone can solve.

South Sudan is preparing for presidential elections in December, which would be the first since independence in 2011.

Kiir is urging people to vote and take part in shaping their country's future. And he believes moving forward means letting go of grievances that have kept people divided.

"Let us abandon all the grievances, something wrong that has been done to you, let it go," Kiir said.

Asked, "Forgive them?" Kiir responded:

"Forgive them."

After decades of war and years of struggle since independence, the stakes are enormous.

For millions of South Sudanese, the hope is that the country they fought so hard to create can finally deliver what they have waited so long for: peace, stability and a better future for their children.