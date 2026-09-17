Social Media Post Sparks Mass Ocean Baptism in UK as 170+ Declare Faith in Jesus

In the United Kingdom, fresh signs of spiritual awakening are on display after a simple social media post led to a mass baptism in the ocean.

It all began when Merlin Kraft posted a video of a baptism on his social media channel, BibleLadUK. The response was immediate, with viewers asking, "Can I be baptised like this?"

After consulting with his pastor at Calvary Chapel Plymouth, Kraft organized a series of baptism events.

The response exceeded expectations as hundreds of people from across the UK traveled to Bigbury-on-Sea to take part.

During the gathering, more than 170 people were baptized in the ocean, publicly declaring their faith in Jesus Christ. The event drew believers from a variety of backgrounds and highlighted the growing hunger for God that's been seen around the globe in recent years.

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Kraft described some of the most poignant memories from the day in a social post, recalling:

"Some of the individual stories will stay with me forever. A woman on the beach took one of the free Bibles and later decided to be baptised. A young couple travelled from Leeds and walked for hours to reach us. One man travelled alone from Ireland, and an older lady came all the way from Fife in Scotland.

"Then there were the countless other stories — people with difficult pasts, new believers, families and ordinary men and women simply wanting to stand publicly and say: 'I belong to Jesus Christ'."

SIGNS OF REVIVAL ACROSS EUROPE:

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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