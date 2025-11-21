A 'Shocking Milestone' in the CCP's Full-Scale War Against Christianity in China

The communist regime of China is ramping up its persecution of Christians in that country. The leader of an organization that serves the persecuted Chinese church has confirmed the shocking escalation to CBN News.

The Chinese government has formally arrested and charged 18 pastors and co-workers of Beijing's Zion Church, who have been detained since October 9th.

Bob Fu, the president of China Aid, which serves the persecuted church there, contends their imprisonment is a "shocking milestone in the CCP's full-scale war against Christianity in China."

The American children of one of them can't leave China and are barred from school and housing.

Fu told CBN's "The Global Lane" why the government targeted the Zion Church leaders.

WATCH The entire episode of The Global Lane on the CBN News app or below via YouTube.