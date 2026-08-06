Scottish Missionary Killed in Athens: 'She Truly Incarnated the Love and Passion of Jesus'

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old missionary who was killed in Athens, Greece.

The body of Elisabeth-Jane Ross, a Christian missionary from Scotland, was found inside a suitcase after she was reported missing for several days.

The BBC reports her family released a statement saying:

"Lisa will always be remembered by us as kind, principled and selfless.

"Her integrity was absolute, and she dedicated her life to helping others in need.

"We are in deep pain, and we ask for time and privacy as we come to terms with our loss."

A 26-year-old boxer from Afghanistan, Sharif Ahmadzai, has been charged in the case, accused of murdering Ross and committing robbery.

In mid-to-late June, Elisabeth-Jane Ross, also known as "Lisa," arrived in Greece to volunteer with a refugee support group based in Athens.

The seasoned missionary initially stayed with friends before she traveled to the Kypseli district, where she went missing and was found dead on July 18, 2026.

A homeless man found Ross' body in a suitcase near an abandoned building in the Kypseli district.

Authorities soon identified Ahmadzai as a suspect in Ross' death. Police say Ahmadzai, who is married to an American aid worker living in Greece, admitted to moving Ross' body but denied killing her.



PHOTO: Sharif Ahmadzai is led out of the Athens Court House complex in Kypseli, Athens, where he was accused of killing 38-year-old Elisabeth-Jane Ross. August 5, 2026. Photo credit: PA Wire COURTS (Press Association via AP Images)

STV News reports that Ahmadzai attended a court hearing on August 6, 2026, where he made no plea and remained silent.

While more of this horrific tragedy comes to light, Ross is being remembered by the City on a Hill Church's lead pastor, Peter Anderson, as a "precious" 20-year member with a passion for missions.



"It has been a really tough week for our church. We've lost a precious church member, Lisa. She was a member of our church for 20 years, and a very, very precious girl. And it was a real tragic loss," Anderson described in his Facebook post.

Anderson highlighted not only Ross' commitment to the church but to others as she went out on missions all around the world.

"Lisa's life was actually all about mission. She had a big passion for missions. She had been to many places on mission. She served people. She cared for people all over the world," Anderson continued.

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Ross's friend Magali Tassone, who served as a YWAM missionary with her in 2013, told BBC, "She truly incarnated the love and passion of Jesus for people here ... Her love was obvious and was not just words, but deeds and actions that she would display every day."

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