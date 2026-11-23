In the Caribbean nation of Haiti, the people are at the mercy of gang rule. A few weeks ago, the president of El Salvador sent 2,000 soldiers to Haiti after four Salvadoran airmen serving as part of a U.N. security force disappeared in a gang ambush.

While Haitian citizens are cheering these soldiers on as they fight the gangs, religious leaders say more is needed to rebuild their nation.

Since Salvadoran troops landed in late October on a search mission, President Nayib Bukele says they've since destroyed the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang and helped retake the national stadium in Port-au-Prince. Samaritan's Purse still runs an orphanage and a school in Haiti, with only a few staff left.

Ken Isaacs from Samaritan's Purse said, "I think that most Americans don't understand the existential threat of evil that exists in Haiti. The evil is real. And that evil, I believe, comes from the fact that the country is dedicated to voodoo and Satan."

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Haiti's last president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in 2021. Gangs moved into the vacuum left by his death.

Brian Concannon of the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti said, "Haiti is one of the hungriest countries in the world, one of the worst places to get health care, and 1.5 million people are displaced by the violence."

Gangs rule the slums that sprang up outside the capital after the 2010 earthquake. In one of the poorest areas, a church is praying around the clock.

Pastor Esdras Jean Pierre from Life Source Church in Canaan said, "They are living close to us. They are surrounding us. Sometimes they come to our church to take the church, to take our school, to take our house."

Hundreds of Haitians have marched in several cities to thank Bukele.

Concannon said, "There certainly is support among Haitians for the Salvadoran troops because people are desperate. I call it squeezing a balloon. The gangs put up some resistance, but they mostly just go somewhere else."

The world has dumped about a billion dollars a year into Haiti for the last 30 years, and it's 10 times worse today than it was when they started. They haven't had elections in 10 years.

CBN News previously visited Haiti and interviewed Lanmò Sanjou, one of the notorious gang leaders currently being hunted by the Salvadorans. He admitted that the people running Haiti right now are funding and facilitating the very gangs they say they want to get rid of.

Isaacs said, "Politicians bring weapons in, they organize the gangs, they equip the gangs, they turn them against each other."

Concannon said, "The international community has shown it can make meaningful, lasting change in Haiti. It has to do what it did in the 1990s, which is work to having an accountable elected government."

Pastor Esdras hopes this is the first step in defeating the gangs and holding free elections. "We need someone to lead the Haitian people to the light, because they are in darkness, in deep darkness, and they don't know what's happening to them exactly. We need prayer."

At last report, the four Salvadoran airmen had not been found. Bukele now talks of finishing Haiti's gangs the way he did back home.

