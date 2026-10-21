The 'Red-Green Alliance' Was Behind the Terrible French Riots

What France says began as protests over bad schools turned into some of the worst rioting in modern French history.

Thousands of businesses were damaged and destroyed; property damage was estimated at more than one billion euros, 2,400 people were arrested, and nearly 1,000 police officers were injured.

French politician Marion Marechal called it "...an impulse of hatred against France, against the state, against authority, against Jews, shared on one side by the far left, obviously, and at the same time by the ultra-violent suburban thugs."



PHOTO: A protester holds a placard with a photo of French president Emmanuel Macron and a guillotine in front of a burning tourism office in Lyon, France, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Experts have long predicted the rioting that has plagued France, and they warn that it could be a preview of what's coming to other European Nations.

Political scientist Dr. Ralf Schoellhammer in Vienna said, "Absolutely. These things are very difficult to contain to one country. There have been riots in Milan, in Italy. There have been problems in Belgium. There have been issues in Madrid. There have been cases in Albania."

Schoellhammer, who has warned of civil war in Europe, says this is a prime example of the 'red-green alliance' in action; the progressive left joining with Islamists, as it has in many nations, including the United States.

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"They don't necessarily share a common basis, but they share a common resentment; and that is the West. And I think, by the way, you also see this in the United States. They agree on one very important thing, and that is their general antipathy toward the West and Western civilization."

A Fox News Digital investigation identified 101 red-green organizations across 9 countries, including the U.S., that are fomenting protests in Europe.

President Donald Trump has blamed the riots on uncontrolled migration, and EU figures show most of the migrants who have entered Europe over the past 10 years have been military-aged males – many of them Muslim.

"This is also a signal for the future," Schoellhammer said. "This is something I believe that Marine Le Pen, whose chances of becoming the next president next year have increased, but she must prepare herself and she must prepare her presidency."

Le Pen has promised to crack down hard on these kinds of protests if elected, and some warn that that could ignite a real civil war.

Even larger protests are being planned for the coming weeks.