QUICK HITS: Baptists Vote on Gay Marriage; Rep. McIver Indicted; Greta Thunberg Deported

06-10-2025

1. Southern Baptists Vote to Ban Same-Sex Marriage Nationwide

  • Southern Baptist delegates met in Dallas and voted to support banning same-sex marriage.
  • They called for the reversal of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized it nationwide.
  • A proposed statement urged lawmakers to pass laws based on "natural law" and biblical values.

2. National Guard Now Assisting ICE with Arrests in L.A.

  • National Guard troops are now protecting ICE officers during arrest operations in LA.
  • This marks a shift from their previous role of guarding only federal facilities.
  • ICE stated the Guard is providing both perimeter and personnel security.

3. Rep. LaMonica McIver Indicted for Altercation at NJ Immigration Facility

  • Congresswoman McIver was indicted, accused of assaulting immigration officers during a protest.
  • The incident occurred outside Delaney Hall in New Jersey last month.
  • Bodycam footage shows her making contact with an officer, but intent is unclear.
  • McIver denies the charges, claiming they're meant to intimidate her.

4. Lawmakers Press Defense Secretary Over Troop Deployment to L.A.

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced tough questions about deploying troops to Los Angeles.
  • On Capitol Hill, he defended the move as necessary to maintain order.
  • President Trump argued L.A. "would be burning" without intervention.
  • A CBS/YouGov poll showed 54% of Americans support Trump's immigration enforcement plans.

5. Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Gaza-Bound Ship Seized

  • Activist Greta Thunberg was deported by Israel after being detained aboard a protest ship headed to Gaza.
  • Israel calls her protest attempt a 'Selfie Yacht' stunt that violated its naval restrictions.
  • The Jewish state provided medical exams for the passengers after detaining them to ensure they were ok.
  • Meanwhile, 55 people who were kidnapped from Israel are still being held hostage in Gaza for 613 days.

6. ABC News Cuts Ties with Terry Moran Over Biased Anti-Trump Post

  • ABC News ended its contract with correspondent Terry Moran two days after suspending him.
  • Moran had posted on social media calling Trump aide Stephen Miller a "world-class hater."
  • Though the post was deleted, it was deemed a violation of the network's objectivity standards.
  • Moran had recently conducted a major interview with President Trump.

