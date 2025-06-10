QUICK HITS: Baptists Vote on Gay Marriage; Rep. McIver Indicted; Greta Thunberg Deported
1. Southern Baptists Vote to Ban Same-Sex Marriage Nationwide
- Southern Baptist delegates met in Dallas and voted to support banning same-sex marriage.
- They called for the reversal of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized it nationwide.
- A proposed statement urged lawmakers to pass laws based on "natural law" and biblical values.
2. National Guard Now Assisting ICE with Arrests in L.A.
- National Guard troops are now protecting ICE officers during arrest operations in LA.
- This marks a shift from their previous role of guarding only federal facilities.
- ICE stated the Guard is providing both perimeter and personnel security.
3. Rep. LaMonica McIver Indicted for Altercation at NJ Immigration Facility
- Congresswoman McIver was indicted, accused of assaulting immigration officers during a protest.
- The incident occurred outside Delaney Hall in New Jersey last month.
- Bodycam footage shows her making contact with an officer, but intent is unclear.
- McIver denies the charges, claiming they're meant to intimidate her.
4. Lawmakers Press Defense Secretary Over Troop Deployment to L.A.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced tough questions about deploying troops to Los Angeles.
- On Capitol Hill, he defended the move as necessary to maintain order.
- President Trump argued L.A. "would be burning" without intervention.
- A CBS/YouGov poll showed 54% of Americans support Trump's immigration enforcement plans.
5. Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Gaza-Bound Ship Seized
- Activist Greta Thunberg was deported by Israel after being detained aboard a protest ship headed to Gaza.
- Israel calls her protest attempt a 'Selfie Yacht' stunt that violated its naval restrictions.
- The Jewish state provided medical exams for the passengers after detaining them to ensure they were ok.
- Meanwhile, 55 people who were kidnapped from Israel are still being held hostage in Gaza for 613 days.
6. ABC News Cuts Ties with Terry Moran Over Biased Anti-Trump Post
- ABC News ended its contract with correspondent Terry Moran two days after suspending him.
- Moran had posted on social media calling Trump aide Stephen Miller a "world-class hater."
- Though the post was deleted, it was deemed a violation of the network's objectivity standards.
- Moran had recently conducted a major interview with President Trump.