A leading member of Congress is sounding the alarm over what he calls a rising global wave of Christian persecution, warning that believers are facing mounting threats from extremist violence, secular hostility, and oppressive regimes.

During a congressional hearing on human rights, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said the crisis is growing more severe across multiple regions of the world and called for renewed U.S. leadership in defending religious liberty.

According to Open Doors, more than 388 million Christians worldwide face severe persecution and discrimination. That includes incidents in France, where churches have been burned and priests killed, underscoring that the threat is not limited to traditionally unstable regions.

MORE 'People Are Burning Churches, Priests Are Being Murdered': France Plagued by Anti-Christian Violence

Smith said the causes behind the rise in persecution are varied but deeply concerning.

"The rise is multi-layered," Smith said. "It's secularism, believe it or not, and that's happening in countries like our own and in Europe. But it's also radical jihadism, which is killing Christians because we're, quote, 'infidels,' and it's their duty. We can obviously find common ground with Muslims who do not believe that, and there are many. That's why that G20 idea with Indonesia is such a good one. That's the model we should be replicating and promoting. And then communism, at its core, hates God."

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Among the countries drawing particular concern is Nigeria, which Smith described as one of the most dangerous places in the world for Christians, especially in the nation's embattled Middle Belt.

Steve Osemwegie of the Save Nigeria Group, who appeared in Washington to advocate for persecuted Christians in his homeland, said extremist violence has devastated communities and driven millions from their homes.

"The main reason persecution is taking place in Nigeria is because of extremist groups that have distorted religion, particularly Islam, to justify attacks on largely Christian farming communities in the Middle Belt, the Northeast, and beyond," Osemwegie said. "Moderate Muslims are also bearing the brunt. We are concerned that this is escalating, but we are grateful that attention is being brought to the issue today. We hope that, beyond the rhetoric, meaningful action can be taken to reduce the killings and displacement."

Osemwegie said the violence there has already displaced nearly 3.7 million people.

Others at the hearing argued that the persecution of Christians should not only be viewed as a humanitarian concern, but also as a pressing national security issue.

David Trimble of the Religious Freedom Institute said violent extremists targeting Christians and other faith communities have broader ambitions that reach beyond local conflicts.

"These issues are blowing up. It's like a powder keg," Trimble said. "The extremists in the world who are contributing to violent persecution are not focused only on local faith communities. Their focus is on the world, and you can be sure the U.S. is in their sights. It's a matter of national security," Trimble said.

At the same time, some faith leaders testified that the U.S. is failing to provide refuge for Christians escaping persecution.

Matthew Soerens of World Relief told lawmakers the Trump Administration has virtually shut down the refugee resettlement pathway for persecuted Christians from the countries where the threat is most severe.

"As a country, we resettled zero Christian refugees from any of the 50 countries where Christians face the most severe persecution in fiscal year 2026," Soerens said. "That's the first time in history, as far as we know, certainly the first time on record, and it's down from nearly 30,000 Christian refugees from those same 50 countries as recently as 2024. This is something we would really like the president to pay attention to. It is entirely within his authority. He could change this with the stroke of a pen if he wanted to."

Smith also warned that religious liberty could face new challenges here at home.

Speaking with CBN News, the New Jersey lawmaker said he is deeply concerned about the future of religious freedom in America, particularly now that Democrats have regained control of both chambers of Congress and can move forward with legislation such as the Equality Act.

"It already passed the House once, and it will end religious freedom in this country because it would equate the entirety of the LGBT agenda with race," Smith said. "The 1964 Civil Rights Act would be amended in such a way that no church could refuse compliance. It would be coerced into accepting that agenda, and there are churches, synagogues, and others that will say no, and they'll be put out of business."

As concerns grow over the future of religious liberty both overseas and in the United States, Smith is urging Christians to stay engaged and prayerful.

He says believers should pray for the future of America and for those around the world who continue to suffer for their faith.