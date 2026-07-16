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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at party headquarters in Millbank, central London, July 7, 2026. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire POLITICS (Press Association via AP Images)

Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Shoot Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage

CBN News
07-16-2026

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London police have arrested a man who threatened to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage. 

Concerns are growing over the security of politicians following the killing of Ann Widdecombe, a conservative former member of Parliament who later joined the Reform UK party that opposes unchecked immigration. 

In the Farage case, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sending threatening communications to an MP, according to the Metropolitan Police. 

He allegedly told Farage on X, "I am going to shoot you in the head if you win," according to the Telegraph newspaper. 

The July 8 killing of Widdecombe has led the party to call for better protection of its members. The investigation into her death is now being handled by counterterror police. The suspect remains in custody but was not named because he had not been charged.

In 2021, a Conservative politician named David Amess was stabbed to death by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.

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