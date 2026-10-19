'Please Pray for This Church': Suspect Arrested in Double Homicide of Pastor and His Wife

A Calvary Church senior pastor and his wife have been shot dead outside their home in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Senior Pastor Ángel González of Calvary Chapel Irapuato and his wife, Irán Montes, were killed early in the morning on October 15 when two gunmen opened fire on them.

Calvary Chapel Magazine reports Pastor Ángel had officiated a funeral just before the attack and was returning home from that service.

The pastor died at the scene of the shooting, and his wife died while being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The couple leaves behind two children, an 18-year-old son named Matthew and a 17-year-old daughter named Dorothy.

Calvary Chapel reports that Mexican authorities currently consider the shooting to be a robbery turned fatal.

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And according to Milenio.com, authorities have reportedly arrested a man who is considered a suspect in the double homicide.

The Calvary Chapel organization said in a statement, "The church is heartbroken and in desperate need of our prayers and support. The Calvary Chapel families all around Mexico are grieving. Please pray for this church and for the loved ones that are left behind."

Calvary Chapel Irapuato also issued the following statement:

"To our beloved sister churches in Christ:

With deep sorrow in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Pastor Ángel González and his wife, Irán Montes.

In the midst of this painful loss, we hold fast to the promises of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is our refuge and strength in times of trouble.

We thank God for their lives, for the service they rendered to the Lord, and for the lasting impact they left on those of us who were blessed to know them. Today, we join together in prayer for their children, family members, loved ones, and the entire congregation, asking our Heavenly Father to uphold them, strengthen them, and cover them with His peace during this difficult time.

We invite our sister churches to join us in prayer, trusting in the love, faithfulness, and comfort of our Good Shepherd.

'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.'

Psalm 116:15 (NKJV)

May the hope of eternal life in Christ Jesus sustain our hearts, and may the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

The church also took the opportunity to share the Gospel in a follow-up post, declaring, "In the midst of grief, our hearts find comfort in God's promises. However, this moment also invites us to reflect on a truth we must not forget: our life is precious and we need to be spiritually prepared, seeking God while we still have the opportunity. The Bible reminds us that God is not indifferent to our pain; He loves us so much that He gave His only begotten Son, so that whoever believes in Him may not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16"

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