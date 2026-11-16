PARIS – In France, political protesters took to the streets for the fifth weekend in a row. This country, which was once called the eldest daughter of the church, is now one of the most secular countries in Europe. And it's not just secular; the government reports it's anti-Christian, with more than two attacks on Christians every day.

As this country is repeatedly rocked by violence, CBN News went looking for what's left of French Christianity.

France's interior ministry says religiously motivated attacks are on the rise, mostly against Jews and Christians. Last year, the government counted more than 840 anti-Christian attacks, mostly against churches – arson, vandalism, and desecration. Attacks on people also jumped over 70%, and attacks on clergy quadrupled.

Israel's Ambassador to France, whose country's community absorbs most of the anti-religious hate crimes, says the Jews are not alone. Amb. Joshua Zarka said, "We're not the only ones actually suffering from racial attacks here. People are burning churches, priests are being murdered."

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Back in 2016, two men of Algerian origin entered a church we visited just outside of Rouen, France, and slit the throat of Father Jacques Hamel at his altar while he was giving Mass. Since then, there have been thousands of attacks on Christians.

As a matter of fact, about a thousand such attacks a year are being recorded right now here in France. Some people blame Muslim immigration for this, but the two men who murdered Father Hamel were actually French citizens. The bigger problem is online radicalization, and that really is at the heart of the unrest that we see in France today.

French Pastor Dorothée Rajiah said, "When we went to the authorities to say there's going to be a cross at the Paris Christian Centre, they asked us to have extra security, and to have bulletproof windows."

Pastor Rajiah leads Paris Christian Centre on the edge of the city in an area with a strong radical Islamic presence. More than 200 miles south, in Limoges, Pastor Tim Knickerbocker has served for 55 years. The pressure he experiences in his area is not like the firebombs elsewhere, but is something that's actually harder to see.

"It's like a coldness. The whole society is cold in the sense of legislation. We're free to do lots of things you can't even do in the USA, but we feel like under a cloud," Pastor Knickerbocker said. "So evangelicals in France, all variations together, are about 0.6% of the population... And by the same criteria, they estimate that 5% of communist China is Christian. So we're nine times less Christians per capita in France than in communist China."

Pastor Rajiah sees a ray of hope. She says new people walk into the Christian Centre every week, many of them young, many of them immigrants. She believes the country that built the cathedrals is turning back to God.

"The hardness of life really brings people to Jesus," she said. "So it is bad that brings a good, because people realize that they cannot make it without God, and they search for Jesus."

The churches here in France are so incredibly ornate and took many, many years to build, probably some people's entire lifetimes. When you go into them, you kind of feel like God should live there, because it's just so massive. But at the same time, it feels very cold and empty, because there aren't any people in the church except for tourists. And that just goes to show that it doesn't matter how much you spend on your building, the church is the people inside.

Pastor Rajiah said, "There's going to be a change, because this nation will survive only if it comes back to the roots, to its roots of Christianity, and coming back to Jesus."

France elects a new president in April. But Christians here say they are putting their hope a little bit higher.