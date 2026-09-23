Pastor Killed in Latest Nigeria Massacre, Gunfire Erupts as Christian Reporter Visits Scene

A pastor is among the Christians just killed in yet another massacre in the ongoing genocide in Nigeria.

Truth Nigeria's Masara Kim told CBN News that radical Islamic terrorists known as the Fulani ambushed and killed the pastor and a church worker, also leaving the pastor's son for dead with bullet injuries as he now fights for his life in critical condition.

Masara reports that the day before that attack, 5 more Christians were killed in the same region, about 5 miles from the scene of the attack on the pastor.

He says that as he and his team approached the area to cover the previous day's massacre, the terrorists fired a "hail of gunfire." He filmed the attack and provided the video to CBN News here:

He said, in the moment, with bullets whizzing past him, the thought came to him, "This is it! The time has come for me to pay the price just like Jesus did."

Masara says the attacks are ongoing, with a total of 13 people killed in just a few days, as more attacks are being reported daily in the region.

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