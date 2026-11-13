As Palestinian Flags Fly Over France's Riots, the Jewish Community Is a Primary Target

PARIS — There are calls for more protests in France this weekend after more than half a million people have rioted in the streets in recent weeks. Thousands have been arrested during the protests, and a historic city hall has been burned to the ground.

The government blames the far left. But the flag flying over the riots isn't French, and the country's Jews are the ones paying for it.

CBN News visited the site where the original French Revolution began. But in early October, it became the center of the rioting in Paris. Crowds climbed the column, covered it in anti-government slogans, and waved Palestinian flags. Israel's ambassador to France says those flags have little to do with the Middle East.

Joshua Zarka, Israeli ambassador to France, told us, "The Palestinian flag has become the flag of the revolutionaries, like the face of Che Guevara at some point was used by young revolutionaries. This is exactly the same thing. The Palestinian flag is used by people that want to be part of a revolution, regardless of what it represents really."

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Workers are still cleaning up the column here in the Place de la Bastille that was defaced during the riots starting Oct. 8. And the most egregious thing about that is that this isn't a statue; it's a tomb where the bodies of 500 Parisians are buried who died fighting for the very freedoms these protesters enjoy. That just goes to show that in France, even the dead are not safe from politics.

Parisian resident Karla said, "A lot of the people that are committing also these terrible things are also native French people. The reason is that these are very extreme far-left groups that are justifying, you know, these riots, and they're saying that violence is legitimate."

Born in Paris, Israeli Ambassador Zarka says the antisemitism he once knew was something people were ashamed of. Not anymore.

"It was a racial thing coming from the extreme right. Today it's linked to political issues and linked to the extreme left of the spectrum, the political spectrum in France," he explained.

The numbers bear that out. Last year, more than half of all anti-religious attacks in France targeted Jews, and two-thirds of those were aimed at people, not property. Physical assaults have tripled since 2022. During the October riots, protesters ransacked a synagogue in northeast Paris, throwing its prayer books on the floor.

Zarka said Jews are afraid. "They will not wear the yarmulke openly outside in every part of Paris. But in certain parts of Paris, you just don't wear either a yarmulke or a Star of David, or, you know, you hide your Jewish identity because they are afraid of being attacked. And some have been attacked."

France has the largest Jewish community in the world outside Israel and the United States, about half a million people. Many now are thinking about leaving.

"The question among Jews today is not if to make Aliyah, but when and under what circumstances. And it's very difficult for them. They feel, you know, the rise of antisemitism in France is such that they feel that they are constantly under attack," Zarka said.

Beyond what's happening in France, he believes the Jewish people will survive. "We are the eternal people. We've been here since the Creation, and we'll be here after all these powers and all these haters go away."

The riots show no sign of stopping, and France chooses a new president next spring. For French Jews, the question is whether they will still be here to see it.

