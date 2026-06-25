Operation Blessing Reaches Remote Village Destroyed by Philippine Earthquake: 'God Brought You Here'

SARANGGANI, Philippines — Two weeks after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines, some survivors have received little to no assistance because of landslides. One of those communities is the indigenous Blaan tribe that lives in a remote mountain village.

For decades, the Blaan people lived peacefully in Lao, Saranggani province. Then, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed their village.

Jenny Odong shared her harrowing experience when the ground shook violently.

"I was so afraid. I cried out to the Lord for help. I grabbed my children and we ran to the plaza. I saw our house collapse and the ground had big cracks everywhere."

Community leader, Pastor Rolito Cenon told CBN News, "It was too dangerous to stay because the ground had opened up with wide cracks. We left our homes and moved to a safer area. But there, we lacked food because landslides had washed away our crops. Getting help was difficult because the landslides cut us off and destroyed the roads."

Village teacher Jojo Blatang was in the town proper when the quake hit. He quickly traveled by motorcycle as far as he could go then walked up the mountain to check on his students and their families. Jojo became their only link to the outside world.

"I saw how miserable their situation was. They were living in makeshift shelters and lacked food. I posted photos on Facebook and asked for help. People donated food, but they still needed much more," Jojo said.

A relative of one of the villagers who was living in Manila reached out to Operation Blessing for help. An Operation Blessing team immediately connected with Teacher Jojo, who guided them through rough terrain and river crossings to the nearest point accessible by land.

Operation Blessing’s global response team is providing relief supplies and moving them into the affected area to provide help and hope after this powerful quake. Help disaster victims in need today.

There, they distributed relief supplies to all 53 families who had to walk for two hours through the mountain just to be at the meeting area to be able to receive the relief goods. It's been two weeks since the earthquake struck and they said that Operation Blessing was the first organization to come and reach them and give them such significant assistance.

Before receiving their supplies, the Christian tribe worshiped, thanking God for His goodness.

An Operation Blessing church partner prayed for them, reminding them that their greatest blessing is their survival and that God would remain faithful through their hardships.

*** AI tools threaten to hide CBN News from your online searches! Sign up for CBN Newsletters today to ensure you can still find the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Jojo said, "You are a big answer to their prayers. I never expected you would give them so much. Seeing their faces filled with joy makes me so happy. I'm sorry if I told you there was only one stream to cross, when in reality we crossed the river 23 times. I was afraid you might back out. But despite all the difficulties, you still came. That showed me your heart to truly want to help."

Jenny was so happy and said, "We received mats, blankets, canned goods and rice, solar lamps and tents. This is the first time we receive this kind of big blessing. Your presence also lightens our burden. Operation Blessing, thank you!"

"It is God who brought you here because normally relief goods are delivered by helicopter. We thank God for using you to help us, especially for providing tents. Those are expensive and we cannot afford them. We are safer now and more comfortable," Pastor Cenon said.

For the Blaan tribe, these relief supplies are more than emergency aid—they are a reminder that even in the most remote places, God takes care of His children.

MORE: Operation Blessing Brings Urgent Relief to Philippine Earthquake Victims; Muslims First to Receive Aid