Operation Blessing Philippines Celebrates 30 Years of Providing Christ-Centered Humanitarian Relief

MANILA, Philippines — Operation Blessing Philippines is celebrating three decades of Christ-centered humanitarian work, marking 30 years of bringing hope, healing, and practical assistance to communities affected by disasters, poverty, and crisis both in the Philippines and around the world.

Founded in 1996 by Gordon Robertson, Operation Blessing Philippines began with a mission to serve those in need through relief efforts while sharing God's love. Over the years, the organization has reached some of the country's most remote and disaster-stricken communities, crossing rough seas, navigating difficult terrain, and deploying air missions to deliver food, medical assistance, building materials, and prayer.

Reflecting on the ministry's impact, John Tan, Vice President of Operation Blessing Philippines, said, "It really is a blessing to see how God uses us, holding their hand, giving support, bringing help. His Presence comes and His Presence then brings the true relief that they are looking for."

Beyond emergency response, Operation Blessing has expanded its work to help families rebuild their lives through sustainable livelihood programs. These initiatives include supporting Muslim women affected by the Marawi siege and providing fishing boats to communities whose livelihoods were disrupted by a volcanic eruption.

The organization has also transformed lives through educational scholarships and medical outreach programs, including surgeries for children born with cleft lips, treatment for individuals with clubfoot, and cataract operations that restore sight to children.

Executive Director Gigilyn Endaya emphasized the ministry's long-term approach to community development.

"We are giving a hand up—not just a handout; meaning we're not just giving relief. We're not just giving food for the day. We are after long term transformation and we are equipping the families so that they will become sustainable."

Following the devastation of Super Typhoon Haiyan, Operation Blessing helped families rebuild by constructing homes through its Community of Hope project, providing not only shelter but opportunities to restore their lives and livelihoods.

The organization's consistent humanitarian response has earned the confidence of government agencies and humanitarian partners. General Medel Aguilar of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said, "The Operation Blessing Foundation is always there whenever it is called or whenever it is needed by the people. They have always been the recipient of the Best NGO, coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippines."

Operation Blessing Philippines has also extended its humanitarian mission beyond the country's borders, responding to major disasters in Türkiye, Indonesia, Guam, Taiwan, Saipan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, and other nations in crisis.

According to international leaders, the Philippine team has become a model for effective disaster response.

Diego Traverso, Head of Operation Blessing International Disaster Response, recalled one example from Türkiye.

"Operation Blessing Philippines has been key for us to grow and to understand how to be efficient," he said. "In Turkiye, we set up a medical camp but people were not coming. The Filipino doctors grabbed their backpacks and said, 'We go to them—they don't come to us.' That afternoon, we took care of more than 190 patients."

The ministry also responded following the October 7 attacks in Israel, providing assistance to displaced families and Holocaust survivors.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh praised the organization's compassion. "Operation Blessing is giving hope to people in the most terrible time of their life. It's healing to the soul. It provides people dignity and compassion which is something that is so unique to the Filipinos," Kursh said.

The 30th anniversary celebration also honored the ministry's donors, partners, and volunteers whose continued support has made decades of humanitarian work possible.

As Operation Blessing Philippines celebrates 30 years of giving Christ-centered humanitarian aid, Founder Gordon Robertson looks back with gratitude for God's unfailing faithfulness that has sustained every work of the ministry. And as it marks this milestone, he believes God continues to call Operation Blessing to an even greater mission.

Reflecting on the journey, Robertson shared, "What began with a simple calling to serve and heal through Operation Blessing Philippines has become a global movement of hope. The need is still great, the call is still clear, and the same God who has been faithful in the past will lead us into the future."



