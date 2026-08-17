Operation Blessing Joins with Church Partner to Feed Thousands of Colombia Quake Victims

One week since Colombia suffered a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, search and rescue teams are still hoping to find survivors.

Nearly 300 people have died and some 4,000 are injured. Over 12,000 buildings have been destroyed leaving thousands of families homeless.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground in Pereira, Colombia, working with a church partner and volunteers to prepare and distribute thousands of meals to those most in need.

The Operation Blessing team and over 50 volunteers have been serving hot meals and distributing solar lamps to affected families.

Financial supporters of Operation Blessing are helping to provide clean water, food, solar lamps, hygiene kits and other critical supplies to families in need. CLICK HERE to join the effort.

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