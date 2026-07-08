Operation Blessing Expands Effort as Search and Rescue Teams Depart Venezuela

Two weeks after a pair of devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, little hope remains that anyone will be pulled alive from the rubble. The death toll now stands at more than 3,600 people, and tens of thousands are still missing or injured.



International search and rescue teams in Venezuela are heading home. As the nation looks to help the survivors, Operation Blessing Disaster Relief is on the ground, expanding its mission to provide earthquake survivors with tents, medical relief, food, and water.

OB volunteers are serving up and distributing hot meals daily at more than 40 locations – 13,000 meals were served during a four-day period.

* Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help. *

Displaced Venezuelan Samantha Valadia volunteered to help in an OB kitchen.

"The earthquake was truly horrible, and I'm grateful to be part of the team serving food, for both the homeless people and the rescuers," she said. "Serving a plate of food is a delicate thing. The help Operation Blessing is providing is really good, and they keep everything hygienic, clean, and well organized."

OB volunteer medical teams are expanding their outreach, too.

Dr. Marcos and a local physician provided healthcare for 75 displaced residents in the city of Junquito and 60 more patients near a destroyed hospital.

A piece of concrete fell and injured Isabel Molina's shoulder as she fled her crumbling apartment building with her baby in her arms.

She is thankful for the help she's received.

"May God greatly bless everyone who has come to help us here. Thank you so much. I have seen God's love in them. I truly have," she said.

* Donate here to help Operation Blessing bring relief and hope to earthquake survivors in Venezuela *