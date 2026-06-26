Operation Blessing Deploying to Venezuela for Earthquake Disaster Relief

CBN's Operation Blessing is deploying to Venezuela in the aftermath of back-to-back devastating earthquakes. The death toll has hit 589 and is expected to climb, with more than 4,000 people hurt and thousands more still missing.

*** As Operation Blessing is deploying to Venezuela to deliver disaster relief to earthquake victims, click here to help. ***

The earthquakes happened near Venezuela's northern coast. A 7.2 quake hit first followed just 39 seconds later by a 7.5 quake a few miles away.

Rescue teams have been working to find survivors, but many buildings have collapsed and are hard to dig through.

Relief efforts are also on the way, from Christian ministries like Operation Blessing, Samaritan's Purse, and Convoy of Hope.

CBN News spoke with Diego Traverso, the senior director of Operation Blessing's global disaster response about what they'll be taking to provide help in Venezuela.

"Food, water, and shelter, and medical - we're taking a bit of everything; so, some water equipment, some filtration equipment, some chlorination equipment to sanitize, and, you know, clean water, that's gonna be top priority. We're bringing our doctor from Brazil, putting together medical teams, some partners too," he explained.

*** As Operation Blessing is deploying to Venezuela to deliver disaster relief to earthquake victims, click here to help. ***