Operation Blessing Brings Urgent Relief to Philippine Earthquake Victims; Muslims First to Receive Aid

A massive earthquake in the Southern Philippines has left almost 50 dead, with many people still missing. Operation Blessing is one of the first groups to help give hope to the survivors, Muslim communities, living near the quakes' epicenter.

Fatima Abubakar was still shaken as she recounted the morning the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck. "I was having breakfast with my grandson when I felt the very strong shaking. I immediately grabbed him and ran outside, just in time before our house crumbled to the ground."

Fatima said being a widow makes it more difficult to lose her house, especially since she is taking care of three grandchildren whose parents are working in another town. She lamented, "Nothing is left. My greatest struggle now is finding shelter and a safe place to sleep, especially during the rainy season. When it rains, we have nowhere to stay dry. I also worry about how I will provide food for my grandchildren."

Operation Blessing’s global response team is providing relief supplies and moving them into the affected area to provide help and hope after this powerful quake. Help disaster victims in need today.

Community leader, Rakisa Tumbaga, told CBN News that 90% of those living in the village lost their houses. She shared, "My house is also completely destroyed. The residents now live in makeshift tents outside our houses, some along the highway so we can ask for food. Another problem is we don't have electricity

An Operation Blessing team immediately traveled to areas affected by the powerful earthquake. One is Fatima's village, where they received tents, mats, blankets, hygiene kits, two weeks supply of food, and solar lamps.

Fatima expressed her gratitude, "I feel scared and alone. But your presence here gives me comfort and hope and helps me feel that I'm not facing this hardship alone. Thank you for all your help. Now, we have a safe place to stay where it is more comfortable. We will not get wet anymore. Thank you. You gave us so much."

Operation Blessing teams will continue responding, particularly in communities cut off by damaged roads and collapsed bridges. They are also putting up water stations, one of the most critical needs in the aftermath of the disaster.

Operation Blessing’s global response team is providing relief supplies and moving them into the affected area to provide help and hope after this powerful quake. Help disaster victims in need today.