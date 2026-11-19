In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's President Xi Jinping, center, stands as US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov. 18, 2026. (Ding Lin/Xinhua via AP)

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — President Donald Trump met on Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a moment that could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

Trump has promoted his time with Xi and Putin — two of America's leading rivals — as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.

“We are really making history,” Trump said. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

“We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace,” Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting.

Putin harkened back to Russia, China and America’s shared history as “victors in World War II,” saying that “we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.”

Before the three-way meeting began on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. president had a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi — his third substantial meeting with him this year — right before the trilateral. The U.S. president praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key site of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump's presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his Thursday schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, calling Putin “my friend."

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting together lasted roughly 40 minutes.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

Along for the trip — but so far keeping a low profile — is Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for launching its drones and intercepting hits from Russia.

One meeting is unlikely to produce a breakthrough in nuclear talks

Trump has said he wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC," Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The U.S. president added another agenda item to the trilateral meeting. He said at its opening that the trio would talk about ways to “protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court."