There’s yet another major development surrounding Noah’s Ark. Wood uncovered at a site some believe houses the famed vessel’s remains has officially been dated to 4,300 years ago, though many questions persist.

Andrew Jones, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans, a group managing the dig at the site, told CBN News that researchers collected two plastic bags worth of “burned-looking wood samples.” Researchers sent two samples for testing, with one going through a fast-track process in Florida.

“We got the results back on Nov. 18,” Jones said. “The wood samples from this location on the Durupinar … boat site are dating around 4,300 years old.”

Some biblical chronologies would align with this timing, though the Septuagint would place it earlier. Jones said he’s aware of the debate on timing, but is not concerned about those factors at the moment.

“We’re just reporting the results of what we’ve done so far,” he said. “Now we have two more labs that are going to report the results over the next couple months. One’s a lab in Turkey — a Turkish government facility — and then the other one is a lab in Switzerland.”

These results should give additional information that will help to frame and contextualize the wood findings. Jones said one of the lead researchers also plans to ask a Turkish lab to “help determine the type of species, the type of wood it is, if possible.”

Jones said, though he has been confident about the site, he is taking research and results one step at a time, taking great care to come to science-based conclusions.

“We know there’s a worldwide interest in this project,” Jones said. “And so we said, ‘Hey, this is what the wood showed. … We don’t know what the other two labs will show.'”

He continued, “So we’re just doing step-by-step.”

Some critics have long alleged the boat-shape structure underground is composed of stone and not wood, which has still been undetermined. Regardless, the discovery of wood at the site has been shocking to some who ponder whether the wood could be some sort of evidence for remnants from the biblical flood.

“These lines of evidence pointing to this being not just a natural ship shape there, but the buried decayed remains of the ark — this is another line of evidence that we never had before that was recently discovered and now tested by independent lab,” Jones said. “We have more tests coming up that’s pointing to whatever’s in there dating to the time of the flood.”

He added, “From there, people can debate the Carbon-14 dates from a creationist standpoint. They can debate, if it was post-flood, it got in there somehow.”

Researchers will also explore evidence of potential pitch on the wood or another such coating.

Jones encouraged people to pray for the project.

“We just ask that God give everybody wisdom in navigating these issues, and the scientific method, and making sure if it is really Noah’s Ark,” he said.