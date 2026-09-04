Nepal Tunnel Rescue Offers Hope with 5,000 Still Missing as Operation Blessing Aids Flood Victims

CBN News
09-04-2026

Share This article

In the aftermath of the disaster in Nepal, two hydropower workers have been found alive in a tunnel more than a week after the flooding. Crews continue to search for other workers who may have survived in air pockets inside the mud-filled tunnels.

The discovery is raising hopes of reaching dozens of others believed to still be trapped, nine days after deadly flash floods swept away villages and buried parts of the Himalayan region in mud and debris.

Approximately 5,000 people are still missing, and the death toll continues to climb. It is now nearing 1,300.

The U.N.'s humanitarian agency says access to the region remains the biggest challenge, with more than 40 bridges destroyed.

CBN's Operation Blessing is in Nepal, helping bring aid to victims. This week, the team joined local partners to assemble and distribute hygiene kits for families affected by the disaster.

Operation Blessing is on the scene to help the Nepali community. Click here to support Operation Blessing's efforts.

The kits include essential items such as soap, wet wipes, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and solar lamps.

Team members also traveled to a children's shelter, where they delivered fruit, milk, and other essential supplies. They then visited a local church and distributed hygiene kits and solar lamps to help families in need.

Operation Blessing's Diego Traverso said, "Remember, these families, they lost everything. Everything. They have no clothes, no home. They have no means to survive, and Operation Blessing is stepping up to support them, to meet them where the need is. Right now, they need food, they need water, they need hygiene kits..." 

Operation Blessing India is working to send a medical team to Nepal in the coming days.

You can help Operation Blessing provide much-needed relief by giving here.

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet.

Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world.

What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines and other stories that impact the global Christian community.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.