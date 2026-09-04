Nepal Tunnel Rescue Offers Hope with 5,000 Still Missing as Operation Blessing Aids Flood Victims

In the aftermath of the disaster in Nepal, two hydropower workers have been found alive in a tunnel more than a week after the flooding. Crews continue to search for other workers who may have survived in air pockets inside the mud-filled tunnels.

The discovery is raising hopes of reaching dozens of others believed to still be trapped, nine days after deadly flash floods swept away villages and buried parts of the Himalayan region in mud and debris.

Approximately 5,000 people are still missing, and the death toll continues to climb. It is now nearing 1,300.

The U.N.'s humanitarian agency says access to the region remains the biggest challenge, with more than 40 bridges destroyed.

CBN's Operation Blessing is in Nepal, helping bring aid to victims. This week, the team joined local partners to assemble and distribute hygiene kits for families affected by the disaster.

Operation Blessing is on the scene to help the Nepali community. Click here to support Operation Blessing's efforts.

The kits include essential items such as soap, wet wipes, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and solar lamps.

Team members also traveled to a children's shelter, where they delivered fruit, milk, and other essential supplies. They then visited a local church and distributed hygiene kits and solar lamps to help families in need.

Operation Blessing's Diego Traverso said, "Remember, these families, they lost everything. Everything. They have no clothes, no home. They have no means to survive, and Operation Blessing is stepping up to support them, to meet them where the need is. Right now, they need food, they need water, they need hygiene kits..."

Operation Blessing India is working to send a medical team to Nepal in the coming days.

You can help Operation Blessing provide much-needed relief by giving here.