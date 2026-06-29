Muslims Massacre 22 More Christians in Nigeria, Including a Pastor

Islamic militants have killed two dozen people in the town of Mushere in Plateau State, Nigeria. (Photo credit: iReach Global)

Militant Muslims have carried out a new round of bloody attacks against Christians in the African country of Nigeria.

As CBN News has reported, the mass murder of Christians by jihadists has been an ongoing problem there for many years. In May, Nigerian Christians endured new atrocities with 7 believers beheaded by Boko Haram. And in February, Islamic State jihadists killed 162 people in attacks on two more villages there.

Now there are reports that Fulani militants killed as many as 22 people in the town of Mushere in Plateau State.

The attackers reportedly entered a home, locked the door and began shooting everyone inside, including a pastor. This report comes to us from iReach Global, a ministry deeply connected to the area.

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CBN News has obtained video from iReach that shows Rev. Ezekiel Dochomo, an advocate for persecuted Christians, speaking at the burial of the Christian victims.

"I would say that this isn't just a tragedy. It's a pattern. These attacks are no longer isolated. They are becoming expected," iReach Global's Executive Director Clint Lyons told CBN's Christian World News. "And right now, it's looking like the Nigerian government is just simply not responding to the plight of Christians in the area."

He says this most recent case of violence includes a glaring example of the government not protecting the Christians from these violent threats.

"We're seeing a reluctance to respond when Christians are hurting. In fact, in this very incident, there was a army, a Nigerian army stationed about a mile away and it took them two hours to respond. It was two hours. So slaughtering was happening, death was happening while they sat and did nothing," he said.

His ministry is sending food, supplies, and Bibles to minister to the victims of these ongoing attacks.

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