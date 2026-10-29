Millions Encouraged to Open Their Bibles for Global Bible Month

Psalm 119 describes God's Word as "a lamp for my feet and a light on my path."

Throughout November, Bible apps, ministries, and even retailers hope to spark a light worldwide with a challenge to read God's Word daily.

Global Bible Month is a 30-day challenge that brings together organizations like Walmart, Hobby Lobby and the YouVersion Bible App with a shared goal of encouraging people to place Scripture at the center of their lives.

Whether through a physical Bible or a digital app, the initiative encourages people to make God's Word a daily priority.

As the challenge enters its second year, YouVersion Bible App founder Bobby Gruenewald says the 2026 campaign will put God's Word on display in some of the world's busiest places.

"We have people that created 30-day Bible plans. I think there's hundreds of our partners that have created special plans for Global Bible Month. We actually celebrate the Bible in Times Square, and Piccadilly Circus in London, and just different iconic places around the world," Gruenewald said.

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fter YouVersion marked a major milestone last year with one billion app downloads, Gruenewald says the numbers continue to grow.

Daily use is up 13%, adding up to 18.5 million visitors each day.

Gruenewald believes the growth is no accident, especially as people look for truth and reliable information in the age of artificial intelligence.

"I don't think it's an accident. I think we have a generation right now, with AI, that is searching for what can be trusted and what is true, and there's nothing like God's Word, and so we see people turning to the Bible during this time as they're trying to understand what is truth," he said.

Words like anxiety, hope and healing rank among the app's most-searched terms this year. Gruenewald sees a silver lining in those searches as people turn to Scripture for answers.

"That's encouragement to me, just because there's a lot of places you can turn to in these types of moments, but the fact that people are turning to God's Word, I feel like should be an encouragement to all of us," he said.

LEARN MORE HERE at GlobalBibleMonth.com