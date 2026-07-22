Parents of students at Lassa Day Secondary School protest the abduction of their children after gunmen raided the school in Askira-Uba area, northeastern Nigeria, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

A Million Women Praying for Nigeria July 25 After 3,500+ Christians Killed by Muslims in 2025

A global prayer movement is crying out on behalf of Nigeria's Christians as the West African country has become the most violent spot in the world for Christians.

In 2025 alone, more than 3,500 Christians were killed at the hands of Islamic militants. Reports indicate that the number could be as high as 7,000.

In northern Nigeria, 12 states have implemented Islamic sharia law, which treats Christians as second-class citizens.

Militant Islamic groups, including Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen, are responsible for vicious attacks on Christians, targeting churches, schools, and entire villages.

The group "A Million Women" is calling on the global body of Christ to join the Esthers & Mordecais of this generation in prayer and fasting this week.

The group declares, "Nigeria stands at a critical moment. The Church is rising — Fast, pray, repent on behalf of our nation."

On Saturday, July 25, they'll gather in Lagos, Nigeria, for a 7-hour solemn assembly.

"In this critical hour, we gather across Nigeria to fast, pray, and repent. We stand united — proclaiming life, standing with the persecuted Church, and pleading the Blood of Jesus over every state, every city, and every home. Hope is rising. Nigeria shall be saved," the group states.

The "A Million Women" movement for Nigeria is a massive national prayer event uniting believers to fast and pray for the nation. The Global Fast runs from July 19–25, concluding with a National Solemn Assembly on Saturday, Central Hub Time: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM (WAT).



PHOTO: Students abducted in May by Islamic militants received treatment at a hospital following their release in southwestern Oyo, Nigeria, July 11, 2026. (Oyo State government House via AP)

As CBN News has reported for years, Islamic militants have been targeting Christians, and even certain non-radical Muslims, to steal their land and drive them out of the northern and eastern regions of Nigeria, pushing further south and west each year. Here are just a few recent examples: