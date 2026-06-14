'Let the Oil Flow!' After Trump Announces US-Iran Deal, Some Ask if It's Worth Anything

The U.S. and Iran reached a tentative deal to end the war last night. Vice President JD Vance says the agreement will "fundamentally transform the Middle East."

Critics warn that Iran can't be trusted to follow through on the deal, and one Israeli leader says the agreement "does not ensure our security."

While the final text of the U.S.- Iran Peace agreement has not been released, the deal calls for the ceasefire to be extended 60 days, the end of fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, negotiations on Iran's enriched uranium and a verification mechanism, the end of the U.S. naval blockade, and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump announced the deal on Truth Social by posting, "I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The U.S. and Iran are supposed to sign the agreement in Switzerland on Friday, but some are already asking if it's worth the paper it's written on, because of disagreement within the Iranian leadership.

Former Israeli intelligence officer Avner Vilan told ABC, "Well, we've known the Iranians for many years. You don't really believe that the fact that they promised or they signed something is worth anything."

And Vilan doubts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will support the deal "because it gives Iran a lifeline of financial aid, financial support where what Iran really needs is more pressure."

In Iran, state TV displayed a banner boasting that the "US was forced to sign an agreement to end the war."

UN Ambassador Mike Waltz said division within the Iranian leadership made a deal hard to reach, telling ABC, "The Iranians are incredibly difficult negotiators, coupled with the fact that they're having a very hard time getting guidance from their supreme leader, and they're not always on the same page within their team."

Vice President Vance told Fox the deal ensures Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

"If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years. It's going to end the war. It's going to make the Middle East more 'investable.' It's going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people," Vance said.

But challenges are already looming, with Israel saying it would hold onto land seized in Lebanon as it battles Hezbollah.

Some in Israel are already blasting it as a terrible deal. National Security Minister Ben-Gvir posted on X: "We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way."