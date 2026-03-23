Kurdish Fighters Who Helped Defeat ISIS Tell CBN News They're Ready to Take on Iran

NORTHERN IRAQ – On Iran's border with Iraq, battle-hardened fighters are ready to join the conflict against the Iranian regime. Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. in the battle with ISIS are prepared to act if the conflict spreads.

Here at a housing block for Peshmerga families in northern Iraq, fighters point to damage from a recent Iranian rocket strike. Twisted metal, shattered concrete, and bullet-riddled walls tell the story. The attack killed one and injured two others.

Peshmerga Commander Ruba Laylakhi told us, "When I see this scene behind me, I feel a stronger desire to take revenge on those who killed my friend in the attack. We will continue this fight."

Laylakhi, a veteran with the Kurdish fighting force, gave CBN News a tour of the position. She talked about Iran's constant threat. "The Iranian regime is always carrying out terrorist activities. They continue to attack us and our bases."

These fighters are part of the Kurdish Freedom Party, also known as PAK, which has long opposed the Iranian government and operates along this mountainous region.

Despite the recent attack, fighters like 21-year-old Djwar, nicknamed "Sniper," are not backing down.

Djwar said, "I'm not afraid to die. Honestly, it would be an honor to give my life for my people and my country."

While they are not yet mobilizing, they are not standing still either. And as attacks like this one show, they are far from safe.

"The U.S. and Israel need to keep working to weaken this regime. And we will continue doing what we can to protect our people," Laylakhi said.

While the Peshmerga fighters that CBN News spoke with here say they are open to the idea of working with outside forces like the United States and Israel, they absolutely insist that they at least get help from both these countries.

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Yadhar Mmawlodi said, "This regime is powerful and taking it down will require international support. There's no question about that. But now is the time for a no-fly zone in western Iran, so Peshmerga fighters can move more freely across the border. With that, we believe we can win."



Many say their past battles have prepared them for what could come next.



"As Peshmerga fighters, we have fought against ISIS, pro-Iranian militias, and other terror groups. We gained experience from those battles, and we can bring that experience to Iran," Laylakhi said.



Beyond the front lines, five Kurdish militia groups formed a new coalition earlier this year aimed at challenging Iran's Islamic Republic.



Karim Parwizi of the KDPI (Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran) said, "We have high hopes that the regime will meet its fate this time. Because the Islamic Republic has lost its legitimacy, it's isolated from the international community, and has become the source of instability, not only for the Middle East, but for the entire world."



Still, Parwizi cautions that any effort to topple the regime requires support from inside Iran, not just outside intervention.



Parwizi said, "If a foreign government sent military force and soldiers to Iran, it could topple the regime but might be not able to run the people and the country, as it couldn't run Afghanistan and faced problems there. However, with the help of the people inside Iran, with the help of ethnic groups in Iran, the Kurds, the Turks, the Arabs, the Baluch, and others, it can topple the regime and secure a better future for Iran."



Here in northern Iraq, fighters say they are prepared if and when that moment comes.



"Personally, I'm ready with all my heart and soul. If there's a plan to take Western Iran and make it free, I'm ready," Djwar said.



Still, uncertainty defines the moment as these fighters know that any cross-border action could carry serious consequences for them and civilians across the region.



So, for now, they watch and wait, while living under the constant threat of the next strike.