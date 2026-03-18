'The Joy Joy Festival': CBN's Superbook Expands Gospel Reach in Japan

TOKYO – Each Sunday, Pastor Nozomi Nishimura delivers sermons to the congregation at the Jesus Family Church in Tokyo. But he doesn't always share the good news from behind a pulpit. At evangelistic festivals, he's also happy to dress up as the cartoon character, Pikachu, to draw attention as he shares the gospel.

The pastor told CBN News, "We wanted to find a way on how to share the gospel to more people, especially the children, and so we came up with this yearly evangelistic festival, which is called 'The Joy Joy Festival'. It is an entry point of the church, like today we have 10 non-Christian families who came; and then they come to church."

This festival is Japan's largest evangelistic event. For the third time, Superbook participated, featuring Gizmo, known as Robic in Japan. He danced with the Superbook team to the theme song, the "Salvation Poem."

Compared to previous years, more children are now familiar with the song. The team hopes they also understand its message – salvation through Jesus' death on the Cross.

Superbook fan, Isa Pun, says he understands. "Yeah, if I believe in Jesus, then I will go to heaven. My favorite story in Superbook is the one about Revelation. And I like it because heaven looked cool," Isa said.

Isa's mother, Tae Pun, believes that it's really important to help young kids to know and experience the love of God, especially since the population of Christianity in Japan is less than 1%. She is happy that kids can understand the Bible through Superbook. "It's very hard for kids to read the normal Bible. But Superbook is easy for them, with a lot of song and dance and pictures," Pun remarked.

According to John Tan, CBN regional director for Japan, Superbook first aired nationally here 40 years ago.

"It was originally created for the Japanese market. It was a way for Dr. Pat Robertson to enter Japan and introduce the Bible. In the 80s, we continued to invest in Japan and show them God's love and God's purpose for their lives through Superbook and through CBN ministries," Tan said.

The Superbook team has also visited various Sunday Schools, teaching children about Queen Esther. They encourage the kids to become part of the "Kingdom Generation" – one that cannot be defeated or destroyed because they serve a victorious God.

One of the Horizon Church youth members, Shota Shiozaki, enjoyed the sharing and the fellowship, but says he is concerned about his friends.

"My friends in school are not Christians yet and so I invite them to church. But sometimes they are not interested. My biggest prayer is my friends will get to know Jesus and be saved and get to know the truth of the Bible."

CBN Asia Producer Shekinah Grama, who regularly volunteers with the Superbook team, made the effort to learn Japanese.

"It makes a lot of difference to speak their language, and so I took it upon myself to learn Japanese. So I could really understand what they're going through. And they would know the effort is put into the intentionality. And they are shocked, they know that it's love because someone took the effort to get to know them. They started sharing their lives little by little, opening up. And they told me that's something they've never done before," Grama said.

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Last Christmas, CBN donated Superbook DVDs and Christian materials to an elderly home at the request of its Christian owner, and for the first time, residents across its nine facilities heard the Gospel.

A staff member named Ms. Yokota said, "Thank you very much for the Superbook DVDs. The elderly residents also enjoyed the activities and brain exercises. These materials brought new joy and engagement to our daily programs."

God continues to open doors for the gospel in Japan. And what began as a simple media outreach through Superbook has now grown to a much bigger vision, the establishment of CBN Japan.

Tan said, "In the very near future, we plan to open CBN Japan especially for kids, but there will also be a 700 Club-type program for the adults here in Japan."

As Christians, we believe the time of Jesus' coming back is coming closer, and so He wants to call His children back to Him. And He loves the Japanese so much that He has opened opportunities for us, for CBN to start an office here and to do more ministry not just for children but also for adults.

CBN supporter and missionary Keishi Kasuya says he is excited with the good news. He said, "CBN is more like an establishment in this nation which the people accept more and are interested in. So I thank you for your ministry and for working in this nation."