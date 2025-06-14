'It's Insane': Actor Dean Cain Slams Hamas' 'Crazy and Barbaric' Anti-Israel Terror, Offers Theory on Anti-ICE Riots

Dean Cain attends NBCUniversal's 2012 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Dean Cain believes the rampant antisemitism raging across the U.S. is “insane” and deeply troubling — and it’s something he has long warned about.

Cain, who has a new film, “Little Angels,” in theaters now, also executive produced “Hate Among Us,” a 2019, Emmy-winning movie warning about antisemitism.

Six years later, anti-Israel and antisemitic chaos is on the rise — something Cain decried.

“You go back through history and … you go, ‘Why didn’t anybody stop the Nazis in 1930? It seems so impossible,'” he said. “And then you look at what people are doing today, you look at what people are saying today — it’s insane to me. It’s one of those things that … I could rack my brain for hours and not come up with an explanation.”

Watch Cain discuss these issues:

Cain said “it’s hate” and that such behavior is “taught.” He also spoke out about the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots, questioning whether they are “organic.”

But the bulk of Cain’s message surrounded anti-Israel sentiment and the “crazy and barbaric” attacks that unfolded against the Jewish state at the hands of Hamas on Oct. 7.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“It’s insane,” he said of anti-Israel sentiment and pushback against Israel’s Gaza response. “People are yelling, ‘Well, it’s not a proportional response,'” he said. “Listen, you take my son or you injure my son, the response won’t be proportionate. I will annihilate you — end of story.”

Cain continued, “I just ask people to step back, take a look at it, and ask, ‘What would you do if Oct. 7 happened to you? What if it happened to your daughter, your son, your parents, your aunt, your uncle?'”

Watch above for the full conversation and find out more about his film “Little Angels.”