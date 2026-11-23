Islam Set to Become Largest Religion by Birthrate as Christianity Booms in Africa but Shrinks in US

A Pew study says both Christianity and Islam are growing, but Islam is growing faster. The reason is birth rates. Muslims are having more children than Christians. Between 2020 and 2025, fertility rates were 3.1 children per woman for Muslims and 2.5 for Christians.

Dr. Corné Bekker, Dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University, cautions that "these trends are measuring fertility rates. It's not necessarily measuring conversion or real devotion."

The numbers also predict that in the coming decades a net total of about 105 million Christians will leave their faith, as opposed to only about 8 million Muslims.

Bekker says the numbers also reflect the fact that some Muslims remain in the religion because they don't want to be ostracized, punished, or even killed.

"In the Muslim world, there's extraordinary cost when you leave Islam," says Bekker. "In the western world and where Christianity flourishes, this is not the case. It costs you almost nothing to leave the faith. And so I think that in this way, these trends are not measuring conviction or devotion or conversion. It is measuring social context."

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Pew says that in 2020, there were 250 million more Christians than Muslims in the world; however, it projects that not only are Muslims set to become the majority worldwide, but Christianity will decline in the U.S. and the West.

Associated Press reporter David Cray says, "Pew projects the United States, within 40 years, will no longer have a Christian majority. Christians now account for 62 percent of the population. Pew says they'll fall below 50 percent by 2065."

The report predicts the number of Christians in the U.S. will decline by more than 40 million.

Where the church is growing the most is in the global South. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians—almost 300 million.

The Muslim birthrate is only expected to accelerate, and Bekker views it as an opportunity for Christians to reach out to them with the message of Christ.

Bekker says, "As Christians, we must remember that trends do not dictate what the Lord is doing. Jesus said that He will build His church. And that promise continues on."

"I believe that we are going to see a monumental Christian revival amongst Islam. And we should extend our faith so that those countries where there were once Christians thriving can return back to the Lord."