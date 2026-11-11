Iran's Shadow War Intensifies as Terror Cells Go Live, While Cyber and Military Threats Grow

From terror plots to cyberattacks, the threat from Iran is escalating across multiple fronts. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly moved to a military base due to Iranian threats against his life. And, once again, the U.S. military is moving aircraft off bases in the United Kingdom due to security concerns.

Tuesday, the Justice Department announced charges against three Iranian men accused of plotting 20 terror attacks in Europe and the U.S.

The Justice Department says Iranian-backed operatives plotted attacks across Europe and the U.S., some targeting Jewish communities and institutions.

The indictment describes arson, explosives, and a stabbing in London that nearly killed two Jewish men. Prosecutors also say the suspects targeted a synagogue in New York.

The Justice Department released photos of what it says are two men planning and recording an attack, first studying a map of London, then later watching and filming the operation in real time.

In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "This eight-count indictment shows the determination of Iran to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S."

Prosecutors also say the suspects had a military target.

They allege the men planned an attack on RAF Fairford, a British air base used by the U.S. Air Force.

Investigators say three vans, some carrying fuel, were stopped before reaching the base.

Attorney General Todd Blanche warned, "Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government."

Those concerns now reach senior U.S. officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly moved to a military base after threats from Iran, as officials warn Iranian plots against Americans have become more advanced.

And the threat is affecting American forces in Britain.

In October, the U.S. evacuated planes used in the war on Iran from the base at Fairford.

This week, U.S. officials say 13 aircraft have been moved from RAF Mildenhall to other bases in Europe following a security threat.

Then there's the cyber front.

France says Iran's Revolutionary Guard was behind attacks on French supermarket chains last week, disrupting refrigeration systems at hundreds of locations and costing millions of dollars in spoiled food.

France is asking Europe for sanctions, and the EU says it's prepared to consider economic penalties.

Meanwhile, Iran is showing off what it calls a new underground "missile city," with video showing missiles and launch equipment.

Taken together, U.S. and European officials say these incidents point to a broader Iranian threat spanning terrorism, cyberattacks and military intimidation.