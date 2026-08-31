As Iran Spirals Deeper into Crisis, the Church Stands Strong: 'People Are Drawn to the Lord'

CBN News
08-31-2026

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The United States is targeting Iran's economy and countries that do business with the regime. Inside Iran, the economic crisis is reaching a critical point and ordinary citizens are paying the price.

The country's currency, the rial, has plunged to a record low, while inflation is running at 87%. There are reports that it's even harder for the church, which is being targeted on other levels by the regime. 

John Cerniglia, president of SAT-7 USA, tells us that Christians in Iran are facing intense persecution and significant economic hardship due to the ongoing conflict. Despite these severe challenges, he says the Church is showing remarkable resilience and even experiencing spiritual growth.

Cerniglia notes that Christians are showing great strength during the ordeal. "The church is responding with great spiritual maturity. People are worshiping together. They're praying for each other. They're helping their neighbors even as they're starving themselves, lacking food for their family." 

He mentions that while this level of hardship is difficult for Americans to comprehend, Iranian believers are prepared for it because "Jesus reminds us to expect this as we choose to follow him." 

He reports there's even an increased interest in the Gospel as people face the fear of death during the war. "In times of conflict, in times of war, in times of poverty, people are drawn to the Lord," Cerniglia tells CBN News.

SAT-7 continues to provide daily satellite broadcasts into Iran, reaching an estimated 500,000 people, as well as hosting private Zoom meetings for fellowship, worship, and Bible study. 

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