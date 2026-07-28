India Targets Religious Freedom and Christian Ministries, 22,000 Groups Hit Already

India's government took a surprising blow this month when nationwide protests forced a high government official to resign. The success of that civil uprising is giving hope to others who are standing up to the government. That includes Christians, who are calling on lawmakers to drop measures that threaten freedom of religion.

Student protests have rocked the nation and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for weeks, eventually forcing the Minister of Education to step down over claims of corruption and irregularities in the system.

The 'Cockroach Revolution' began as a slur by a government official, but the students embraced the name as tens of thousands turned out in protest. Its success is seen as a significant victory against a prime minister who often refuses to back down.

Christian and human rights groups hope for a similar result in opposing Amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. In March, lawmakers introduced the amendments, which would give the government sweeping new powers over thousands of NGOs, including churches and other Christian organizations.

Christians believe this will make them targets as the amendments could remove funding from church-run orphanages, clinics, schools, and churches.

Todd Nettleton with the persecution watchdog group, the Voice of the Martyrs, said, "They want to control Christian ministry, they want to make sure that more Hindus are not being reached with the gospel; that's part of their Hindu nationalist philosophy."

*** AI tools threaten to hide CBN News from your online searches! Sign up for CBN Newsletters today to ensure you can still find the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

The amendments closely track foreign funds and forbid them from being used in conversion-related activities.

"But it doesn't actually define what proselytism is, so if I'm caring for orphans with food and clothing, they could say, well, that's proselytism. Your ultimate goal is to make those children become Christian so that's part of the problem with this law. it doesn't define what you're not allowed to do," Nettleton said.

If an organization's license is suspended, cancelled, or not renewed, authorities could take control of its assets.

As of this past March, nearly 22,000 organizations had lost their FCRA licenses. Human rights group Amnesty International shows many of those groups are involved in religious freedom, minority rights, and freedom of expression.



PHOTO: Protestors shout slogans against the atrocities committed against the Christian community and appeal for justice as they gather at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Nettleton said, "When you have to report to the government, 'here's what we're gonna do and here's where we're gonna do it' and get their permission, that is not religious freedom. That is not the freedom to minister, the freedom to worship securely, and I hope our government will speak out against this law."

Some are, including Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who told CBN News in a statement that India's government should withdraw the "draconian FCRA amendments."

Idaho Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said President Trump has made protecting religious freedom a priority and "the U.S. will not hesitate to call out countries who violate the internationally recognized human rights of Christians and other religious groups around the world."