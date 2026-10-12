'I Still Can't Believe What God Did!' 550 Baptized in Freezing Waters of England

More than 500 people braved the frigid waters of Bridlington, England, over the weekend to declare their faith in Jesus Christ through baptism. The massive baptism is the latest sign of a growing hunger for God in the United Kingdom.

The organizer of the event, Merlin Kraft, held a similar event last month when he was flooded with requests to get baptized after he posted a video of a baptism on his social media channel, BibleLadUK.

At that initial baptism, hundreds of people from across the UK traveled to Bigbury-on-Sea to take part, and more than 170 people were baptized in the ocean.

This time, Kraft and his team report that 550 people made this public declaration in what he believes is the biggest baptism Britain has seen in recent years, and possibly in history.

"Something powerful is happening across Britain. People are coming to Jesus Christ, publicly declaring their faith, and lives are being changed!" BibleLadUK said in a post.

"Honestly, I'm just lost for words," Kraft declared immediately afterward. "God turned up today and so did the people of North England."

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"I genuinely cannot believe what God just did yesterday," Kraft said on Sunday. "I'm still trying to get my head around what actually happened, and my arm is absolutely killing me! But what happened on Bridlington beach was just unbelievable. I mean, the beautiful people that came... you could just feel the joy everywhere. It was truly a special, special day."

"Something is happening here in Britain," he said. "People are coming to Jesus Christ, and we're witnessing something truly extraordinary."

He described the scene as each person he baptized expressed sincere emotions ranging from tears to joy as the massive crowd cheered them on.

"There's a real harvest out there," he said, pointing to the event as a sign of spiritual awakening happening in the UK now. "Trust me, we're going around the country with this. This isn't stopping soon."

In another social video, he said he's witnessing other signs of revival, too. "I'm talking to more and more people, and I'm getting messages from people all over Britain who are opening Bibles and asking questions and looking for hope in Jesus Christ. And I think lots of churches are seeing it too."

SIGNS OF REVIVAL ACROSS EUROPE:

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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