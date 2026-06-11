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'I Left Islam in Mecca': Ex-Muslim Reveals Why so Many Are Turning to Christ

Raj Nair
06-11-2026

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Seeing Jesus in dreams and visions. Suddenly questioning everything they’ve been taught since childhood. Christianity is seeing a noticeable surge in the Middle East, which leaves many asking: Why are so many Muslims all across the world coming to faith in Jesus?

John Ghanim, who was born and raised in Yemen in a devout Muslim family, recently joined CBN’s Raj Nair for an episode of Radical Revelations, a new podcast featuring powerful testimonies and faith stories. Ghanim has a compelling testimony, and he shared it with Raj in this week’s episode. Watch it below – and make sure to subscribe to the Radical Revelations YouTube Channel and Podcast for more great testimonies!

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About The Author

Raj Nair
Raj
Nair

Raj Nair’s dynamic and diverse on-camera hosting career took an unexpected eight-year hiatus as God moved him to lead 29 trips of Christians influencers through the Holy Land as the co-creator of an initiative called Israel Collective. After that indescribably impactful journey, Raj found himself at TBN hosting an apologetics-centered program called, “Can I Trust the Bible?” Now as a Senior Digital Media Host and Producer inside the CBN News family, Raj is thrilled to be turning on the light, one video at a time. Raj resides in the other promised land of San Diego with his wife Caitlin and