'I Left Islam in Mecca': Ex-Muslim Reveals Why so Many Are Turning to Christ

Seeing Jesus in dreams and visions. Suddenly questioning everything they’ve been taught since childhood. Christianity is seeing a noticeable surge in the Middle East, which leaves many asking: Why are so many Muslims all across the world coming to faith in Jesus?

John Ghanim, who was born and raised in Yemen in a devout Muslim family, recently joined CBN’s Raj Nair for an episode of Radical Revelations, a new podcast featuring powerful testimonies and faith stories. Ghanim has a compelling testimony, and he shared it with Raj in this week’s episode. Watch it below – and make sure to subscribe to the Radical Revelations YouTube Channel and Podcast for more great testimonies!

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