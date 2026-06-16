"The Hub" Saving Thousands of Ukraine War Victims

At the G7 meeting in France, European leaders are hoping to convince President Trump to re-engage in negotiating a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Some Eastern European nations are actively engaged in helping Ukraine.

In southeastern Poland, a little-known medical facility plays a critical role in connecting injured Ukrainians to life-saving medical care.

The world's only medevac hub for those injured in Ukraine sits inside a warehouse, where wounded soldiers and civilians are brought and stabilized, then transferred across Europe for more advanced treatment.

Team leader Adam Szyszka told CBN News, "Our task is to support (the) long-distance evacuation process. We are not (the) final destination for the patients we (are) kind of (a) stop-over during long medical journey."

The facility, created by Ukrainian and Polish heatlh ministries, is known as "The Hub" and it's become the answer to the serious challenge of safely moving casualties of war across an entire continent.

"The system of international crisis response was designed for natural disasters or man-made disasters. For example, (an) earthquake. Now, after (the) Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are facing war, so that means we have to change our system," Szyszka said.

Health officials adapted Europe's existing emergency response network to meet the challenge. When Ukraine's health ministry identifies patients needing care abroad, it contacts the emergency response coordination center in Brussels and that request is shared across Europe, where participating countries volunteer available hospital beds. Patients are then transported to Poland, where the hub serves as a single connection between a war zone and long-term medical care.

The facility is designed with one reality in mind: war is unpredictable.

"The hub might stay here or it might move to another location, so that's why all walls are temporary," Szyszka explained. "We can put (them) on the truck and move to another city. All medical equipment is on the medical trolly so we can put trollies on the truck and evacuate the patient with the equipment to another location. All installations are temporary, so we can take with us and move to another space."

As the war grinds on, The Hub remains a unique lifeline—helping thousands of wounded soldiers and civilians reach specialized care far from the front lines treating more than 4,300 patients since 2022.